Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Pistons

Key: Midweek Matchup 1 of 3 After back-to-back contests against NBA royalty, the Cavaliers welcome the Pistons to town for a Wednesday night, Central Division showdown at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. In falling to the Celtics and Lakers, the Cavs dropped distinctly different games. Cleveland was never in it on Sunday night in Beantown and the Celtics emphatically snapped its three-game run. Monday night’s matchup against the Champs was a different story. After trailing by double-figures early, the Wine & Gold clawed back to take a third-quarter lead over the Lakers, but LeBron James went berserk in the fourth – netting 21 of his season-high 46 points and improving to 15-1 overall against his former squad. Detroit snapped a four-game slide on Monday night, sinking the Joel Embiid-less Sixers in Motown – with Delon Wright and Jerami Grant combining for 53 points in the win. The Pistons come to town looking to do something they haven’t done in over a year – win two straight. These two squads had an epic duel earlier this year – a double-overtime thriller in which the Cavaliers scored the final eight points of regulation and final nine points of the first overtime period, sealing the deal in the second extra session. Overall, the Cavs has taken three straight over Detroit – two of those requiring at least one overtime.

Key: Motown Rebirth 2 of 3 If there’s an early leading candidate for the league’s Most Improved Player, Detroit’s Jerami Grant has to be near the top of the conversation. The son of longtime NBA vet Harvey Grant, the 7th-year man from Syracuse is having easily his best season as a pro in his first year with Detroit. His previous high-water mark offensively was the 2018-19 season in OKC, averaging 13.6ppg. This year, he comes into tonight’s game averaging 24.3ppg – having topped the 20-point plateau in every game this season but two. Grant – who’s also topped the 30-point mark three times this year – doubled-up with 28 points and 10 boards, adding three blocks, in the double-overtime affair on December 26. The Cavaliers will counter with Cedi Osman, who’s playing some of the best ball of his career over the last few games. The 4th-year man has notched double-figures in six of his last seven outings, topping the 20-point mark in three of those games – including Monday night’s loss to the Lakers. On the night, Cedi finished with 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 5-of-8 from long-range. Another of those games came in the late-December matchup with Detroit – tallying 22 points off the bench on 7-for-12 shooting, including 4-of-7 from deep.