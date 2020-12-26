Three Keys: Cavaliers at Pistons

Key: Traveling Men 1 of 3 The Wine & Gold hit the road for the first time this season, traveling to Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday night for the first leg of a weekend back-to-back. The Cavs are coming off an impressive win in their home opener – dropping the Hornets in a 121-114 win that wasn’t really as close as the final score shows. Cleveland exploded in the second quarter, opening up a three-touchdown lead before intermission and holding on for the win despite surrendering a 70-point second half and 42 points to Terry Rozier. The new-look Pistons are hosting their home opener after falling on Wednesday night in Minnesota. Dwane Casey’s squad led for most of the night, but fell apart down the stretch, with the T-Wolves outscoring Detroit by 15 points in the fourth, including scoring the game’s final 11 points. Cleveland has dropped three of its last four meetings to the Pistons at home, but has taken the last two in Motown – both last January while Andre Drummond was a Piston. Following tonight’s matchup in Detroit, the Cavaliers return home for a Sunday night visit from Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the Sixers.

Key: Big Returns 2 of 3 On Saturday night, Andre Drummond returns to the Motor City for the first time since arriving in a Deadline deal last February. Drummond put up monster numbers in Detroit after being taken with the 9th overall pick in 2012. The Wine & Gold dealt John Henson, Brandon Knight and a 2023 second-rounder for the two-time All-Star, with the veteran averaging 17.5ppg in eight games for Cleveland down the stretch last season. Drummond was good in the preseason and solid in Wednesday night’s opener – notching an even 14 points and 14 boards in 27 minutes of work, going 7-of-18 from the floor, with four assists and a steal. Unsurprisingly, neither Knight nor Henson are still with the Pistons, which made an offseason overhaul. Only four players – and one starter – from last season is still with Detroit, and two of those new faces came up big for the Pistons in their opener. After three nondescript seasons, Josh Jackson – the 4th overall pick in 2017 – led his new squad in scoring with 19 points on 8-for-14 shooting, adding six boards and a pair of assists. Newcomer Mason Plumlee was just as good, adding 14 points, eight boards and six helpers in the loss.