Three Keys: Cavaliers at Pistons

With a recent three-game homestand unable to cure their ailments, the Cavaliers travel back to the site of one of their two victories this month – heading to Little Caesar’s Arena, where they won an overtime thriller back on January 7.
The Wine & Gold fell for the seventh straight occasion and for the 12th time in their last 14 games on Saturday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, dropping a 118-106 decision to the Bulls. Zach LaVine dropped 42 points on Cleveland one week earlier in Chicago and was even better on Saturday, netting 27 of his 44 points in the first half.
On Saturday, the Bulls led by just a deuce at intermission, but closed the third quarter on a 30-7 run, taking advantage of 21 Cleveland miscues and a 20-point scoring disparity in the paint to get their second win in seven days over the struggling Cavs.
The Pistons had won three of their previous five before falling in overtime to Kyrie Irving and the Nets on Saturday night. Irving, who’d missed 26 games with a shoulder injury, went off for 45 points as Brooklyn pulled away in overtime.
The Pistons have taken two of three against Cleveland this season, but fell in the previous meeting as Tristan Thompson went off for a career-high 35 points in the first game of a six-game trip.
Derrick Rose might not be quite back to the form that won him the league’s MVP back in 2010-11, but he’s been getting closer.
The Pistons’ leading scorer, Rose has been simply outstanding all season long, and he’s been even better since the calendar turned to January. After finishing with 14 points in the first game of the month against the Clippers, the former top overall pick out of Memphis has tallied at least 20 points in the next 12 straight – including 27- and 24-point performances against the Wine & Gold.
Rose is also coming off a 27-point effort in Saturday night’s OT loss to the Nets, making his sixth straight start for Dwane Casey’s squad. His 18.8 ppg is his highest scoring averaging since 2011-12.
He’ll get a look at both Cavaliers guards, including plenty of action against the Young Bull – who’s taken his three-point shooting to a new level this month.
After shooting just .111 (3-for-27) from deep in December, Collin Sexton is .476 (30-of-63) from home run range in January. (He’s also at .949 from the stripe (39-of-42) this month.
He averaged 19.5 points per in the home-and-home series against Detroit earlier this month and has six games of at least 25 points in January – including four of his last six outings.
There simply isn’t a more dominant pure big man in the Eastern Conference than Detroit’s Andre Drummond.
In Saturday night’s OT loss to the Nets, the two-time All-Star from UConn posted his NBA-best eighth game this season – and 40th of his career – of at least 20 points and 20 boards, finishing with 20 points and 21 rebounds. In that contest, Drummond had a double-double in the books by the end of the first quarter.
Drummond, who missed the previous two games with a lip laceration, leads the league in offensive, defensive and total rebounding and has posted 37 double-doubles so far this season. Drummond went for 20-20 in both games against the Wine and Gold this month – including a 28-point, 23-rebound effort in the overtime loss in Motown.
In that contest – maybe Cleveland’s most inspired effort of the season – Tristan Thompson was almost unstoppable, finishing with a career-best 35 points, going 15-of-20 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the stripe, adding 14 boards (seven of those off the offensive glass), three assists, three blocks and a steal.
Eleven days after going off for a career-high in points, Thompson snagged a career high-water mark in rebounds – grabbing 10 of his 22 boards off the offensive glass in a home loss to the Knicks.
Since then, Thompson’s had a pair of quiet nights – averaging 6.5 points and 5.0 boards over his past two outings.