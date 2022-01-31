Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Pelicans

Comeback Special

After having their three-game win streak snapped on Sunday night in Motown, the Wine & Gold try to close out the month of January strong when they welcome the Pelicans to town on Monday.

Cleveland got off to a red-hot start in Detroit, scoring the game’s first 15 points. But the Pistons got to within five after one quarter, stayed close the entire way and pounced on the Cavs late – outscoring them, 31-17, in the fourth quarter and pulling away to even the season series.

Darius Garland led Cleveland with 24 points – his eighth 20-plus night this month – going 9-for-18 from the floor, including 5-for-10 from long-range, adding a team-best seven assists.

Evan Mobley followed up with 18 points, going 7-for-12 from the floor, adding nine boards and a game-high three blocks – the ninth time this season the prized rookie has swatted at least three shots.

Jarrett Allen chipped in with 15 points, nine rebounds and a pair of blocks and Dean Wade stayed hot in the starting lineup – finishing with 14 points, going 5-for-6 from the floor overall, including 4-for-5 from long-range.

Detroit's Saddiq Bey led all scorers with 31 points and Detroit’s bench outscored Cleveland’s, 43-25, on Sunday night. But even with the loss, Cavs the have still won eight of their last 10 and have a chance to close January with an 11-4 mark with a victory on Monday.

While the Cavs got off to a hot start in their recent loss, it was a slow start that doomed the Pelicans in their Saturday night defeat to the Celtics. In the loss, New Orleans’ third straight, the Pelicans scored just 34 points in the first half and couldn’t overcome Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum’s combined for 69 points.

New Orleans was again without Brandon Ingram, who missed his fourth straight contest with an ankle injury. He’s still questionable for Monday night’s matchup in Cleveland. Jonas Valanciunas, out with a non-COVID-related illness, also missed his third straight game on Saturday.

The Cavaliers hit the road for the next two – traveling to Houston for a Wednesday night meeting, before heading to Charlotte for a Friday night tilt against the high-scoring Hornets.