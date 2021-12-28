Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Pelicans

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Still down three starters, the Cavaliers got off to a slow start against a decimated Raptors team – down its top five scorers – before stepping on the gas in the second quarter, blowing the game open with a 46-point third period and coasting to the lopsided victory.
Regardless of who’s in the lineup for either team, the beat’s gone on for Cleveland – winners of seven of eight and 11 of their last 14, all by double-digits and an average margin of 22.3 points per. Right now, the Cavaliers lead the Eastern Conference in double-digit wins, with 15.
On Sunday night, everyone who dressed got in the scoring column – led by Kevin Love, who got his first start of the season and finished with 22 points in just 18 minutes of work, going 7-for-12 from the floor, including 6-of-9 from long-range.
Darius Garland also finished with 22 points – his fourth straight game topping the 20-point mark – going 9-for-17 from the floor and leading both teams with eight of Cleveland’s season-high 39 assists in the win.
The Cavs also drilled a season-best 22 three-pointers on Sunday, netting 118 points through three periods – the highest three-quarter mark in franchise history.
After a horrible start to the season, dropping 12 of their first 13 games, the Pelicans have been good over the last week – despite a Sunday night loss in Oklahoma City. The defeat snapped a recent season-long four-game win streak for New Orleans, still trying to stay competitive while they await Zion Williamson’s return to full health.
Brandon Ingram had been leading the way for the Pels, but left Sunday’s game early with a sore Achilles and it’s unclear if he’ll be a go for Tuesday’s matchup with Cleveland.
Josh Hart has also been good for New Orleans, finishing with 20-plus in each of the last three outings – including a season-best 29 points on Sunday in OKC.
The Cavaliers close out the calendar year this week – closing out the mini-trip on Thursday night in D.C. before returning home for a meeting with the Hawks on New Year’s Eve. The Wine and Gold welcome the Pacers to town on Sunday followed by a Tuesday night visit from Memphis before embarking a six-game West Coast trip.
This has been a season of breaking bad trends, and the Cavaliers have another they’d like to reverse on Tuesday – having dropped each of the last six, and eight of the previous nine meetings against the Pelicans, including a 34-drubbing in New Orleans last year. Overall, the Cavs trail in the all-time series with a 17-24 mark.
Steven Adams, now with Memphis, set the all-time rebounding mark in the head-to-head series, grabbing 17 boards in the Pelicans’ home blowout last March. Drew Gooden doubled-up with 18 boards to go with 18 points in a Cavs victory on the day after Christmas back in 2004 when they were still the Hornets.
The closest connection between the two teams is in the front office. Current Pelicans Executive VP of Basketball Operations David Griffin was the Cavaliers GM from 2014-17 – including the title-winning 2016 season – and New Orleans current GM Trajan Langdon played three seasons with the Cavs after being taken with the 11th overall pick back in 1999.
The Pelicans Tomas Satoransky and Garrett Temple were teammates with Cleveland’s Lauri Markkanen and Denzel Valentine during their respective tenures with the Chicago Bulls.