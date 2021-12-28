Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Pelicans

Bourbon Street Battle

Still down three starters, the Cavaliers got off to a slow start against a decimated Raptors team – down its top five scorers – before stepping on the gas in the second quarter, blowing the game open with a 46-point third period and coasting to the lopsided victory.

Regardless of who’s in the lineup for either team, the beat’s gone on for Cleveland – winners of seven of eight and 11 of their last 14, all by double-digits and an average margin of 22.3 points per. Right now, the Cavaliers lead the Eastern Conference in double-digit wins, with 15.

On Sunday night, everyone who dressed got in the scoring column – led by Kevin Love, who got his first start of the season and finished with 22 points in just 18 minutes of work, going 7-for-12 from the floor, including 6-of-9 from long-range.

Darius Garland also finished with 22 points – his fourth straight game topping the 20-point mark – going 9-for-17 from the floor and leading both teams with eight of Cleveland’s season-high 39 assists in the win.

The Cavs also drilled a season-best 22 three-pointers on Sunday, netting 118 points through three periods – the highest three-quarter mark in franchise history.

After a horrible start to the season, dropping 12 of their first 13 games, the Pelicans have been good over the last week – despite a Sunday night loss in Oklahoma City. The defeat snapped a recent season-long four-game win streak for New Orleans, still trying to stay competitive while they await Zion Williamson’s return to full health.

Brandon Ingram had been leading the way for the Pels, but left Sunday’s game early with a sore Achilles and it’s unclear if he’ll be a go for Tuesday’s matchup with Cleveland.

Josh Hart has also been good for New Orleans, finishing with 20-plus in each of the last three outings – including a season-best 29 points on Sunday in OKC.

The Cavaliers close out the calendar year this week – closing out the mini-trip on Thursday night in D.C. before returning home for a meeting with the Hawks on New Year’s Eve. The Wine and Gold welcome the Pacers to town on Sunday followed by a Tuesday night visit from Memphis before embarking a six-game West Coast trip.