Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Pelicans

Key: Bounce Back-to-Back 1 of 3 You’ve heard it before: If there’s one good thing about the NBA schedule, it’s that you can wash the taste of a bad performance out of your mouth quickly. For the Wine & Gold, tonight’s contest probably can’t come soon enough. After winning the final two games of their recent roadie in blowout fashion, the Cavs were blasted in the first half of their homecoming on Saturday night, giving up a franchise-record 87 points through the first two quarters – with Gary Trent Jr. leading a jaw-dropping assault by a struggling Raptors team without its three top scorers. The Cavs cut Toronto’s 38-point lead to just 12 early in the fourth, but could get no closer down the stretch. The Pelicans – sitting 1.5 games out of the final Play-In spot out West – had dropped four of their previous five before getting a solid road win over the Sixers on Friday night. In the victory – a bounce-back following a lopsided loss in Brooklyn – New Orleans held the Sixers to a season-low-tying 94 points, restricting Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid to a combined 24 points. The Cavs have dropped five straight to the Pelicans, including a one-sided defeat in the Big Easy in the first game after the All-Star Break, scoring a season-low nine points in the third period.

Key: Heavy Hitter 2 of 3 In Saturday’s win in Philadelphia, All-Star forward Zion Williamson showed another aspect to his game, handing out a career-high-tying eight assists – with the Pelicans having him initiate their offense as Lonzo Ball continues to mend. But the eight dimes were just part of his brilliance on Friday – going off for a game-high 37 points on 15-of-28 shooting and grabbing a career-best 15 boards in the win. The Pelicans leading scorer now has 14 games of 30-plus points this season. Undefeated in three tries against the Cavs, the former No. 1 overall pick from Duke had a relatively quiet (but highly efficient) night in New Orleans’ win over Cleveland earlier this season, netting 23 points in just under 18 minutes of work, going 9-of-16 from the floor with six boards and a block. Like most teams, the Cavaliers are going to throw everything at Williamson – with everyone along Cleveland’s shorthanded frontline getting their shot. Kevin Love notched 18 points in his second straight outing on Saturday night, following a double-double the previous game in OKC. Isaac Okoro struggled from the floor last night after notching double-figures in each of his previous three games. Dean Wade has gone 5-of-10 from the floor in each of his last two outings and is averaging 6.8 rebounds per in his six recent starts.