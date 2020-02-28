Three Keys: Cavaliers at Pelicans

Key: Big Night in the Big Easy 1 of 3 Before returning home for a five-game homestand, the suddenly-hot Cavaliers hit the road for one, traveling to face Zion Williamson and the Pelicans on Friday night in the Big Easy. The Wine & Gold have been a different team since just before the Break – winning four of their last five, including a wire-to-wire victory over the shorthanded Sixers on Wednesday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavaliers held Philly to just 40 percent shooting, running out to a 20-point lead and holding off Brett Brown’s squad down the stretch to win their third straight home game (after dropping the previous dozen). The Pelicans – currently sitting three games behind Memphis for the final Playoff seed out West – also came out of the All-Star Break on a heater, winning two of three games on a recent roadie before being tripped up by LeBron and the Lakers on Wednesday night. Overall, the Pelicans have won five of their last seven. New Orleans has won their last eight home matchups against the Cavaliers and dropped them by two touchdowns exactly one month ago back at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Zion’s road debut.

Key: Remarkable Rookie 2 of 3 The Cavs were one of the first opponents to get a look at Zion Williamson back in Cleveland on January 28. At the time, the can’t-miss rookie from Duke was still getting his sea-legs – finishing with 14 points and nine boards on 7-for-13 shooting. That was also the last game that Williamson didn’t notch at least 20 points. In the nine games since then, Williamson has scored 20-plus – top mark for a rookie this season – including a pair of back-to-back 30-point outings against Portland and OKC – averaging 25.7ppg on 55 percent shooting. In 13 career contests, Zion has scored at least 20 points in 11 of them and tallied at least 25 points on 57 percent shooting in four straight games – the first rookie to do so since Michael Jordan. Williamson is a matchup nightmare and J.B. Bickerstaff will throw as many looks at the youngster as possible. But Kevin Love will likely draw that starting assignment on Friday night. Love has missed two of the previous five games with a sore Achilles, but has suited up for the last two, including Wednesday’s win over the Sixers – finishing with 13 points, nine boards and six assists. The five-time All-Star – who’s hit multiple three-pointers in a team-record 14 straight games – struggled mightily in his last meeting against New Orleans, finishing with 12 points on 4-for-15 shooting.