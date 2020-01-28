Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Pelicans

Key: Dynamic Debut 1 of 3 The Cavaliers snapped their seven-game skein on Monday night in the Motor City, and they’ll need the juice from that win when they welcome Zion Williamson and the Pelicans to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Tuesday night. The Wine & Gold have won just three games this month, and two of them have come in Detroit, where they opened an eight-point halftime lead, extended it to 17 after three quarters and never looked back. Kevin Love did all his work in the first half, Collin Sexton did his best work in the second half and Tristan Thompson got his mojo back in a one-sided matchup against a frustrated Andre Drummond. The Pelicans finally got their first win of the Zion Era on Sunday, knocking off Boston in the Big Easy. Williamson got his longest run as a pro and responded with eight of his 21 points in the final three minutes. Tonight, he hits the road for the first time. The Cavaliers have lost four of the last five to New Orleans, but have won four of the last five games here in Cleveland. One also gets the feeling that Pelicans matchups will be measured differently from this point forward.

Key: Rookie Road Test 2 of 3 As great a season as Brandon Ingram is having – currently running away with the league’s Most Improved Player award and leading the Pelicans at an even 25.0ppg – the Pelicans story from this point of the season forward will be Zion Williamson. New Orleans will need everything from both Ingram and Williamson the rest of the way if they’re going to make a postseason run in the season’s second half. The Pels currently sit 4.5 games behind Memphis for the final Playoff spot out West. Through Williamson’s first three games – averaging just over 22 minutes of work – he’s scoring at a 19.3ppg clip, averaging 8.0 boards and 1.7 assists. He’s shooting a robust .667 (24-of-36) from the floor and has hit four of the six triples he’s attempted. He’s a matchup problem and the Cavaliers will try a little bit of everything on Tuesday – including some minutes against Kevin Love. Love didn’t attempt a field goal in the second half of Monday night and didn’t need to. Cleveland’s five-time All-Star went 7-of-11 from the floor overall, 6-of-8 from long-distance for his 20 points, adding seven boards and a pair of assists in 24 minutes. Love – who’s scored 20-plus in three straight and four of his last five – hasn’t played in all of Cleveland’s back-to-backs this year, but with an efficient effort on Monday night, he’ll likely give it a go on Tuesday.