Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Pacers

Keeping Pace

The Cavaliers have had some big road trips this season, but they don’t get much more important than the upcoming three-gamer – beginning with a Tuesday night matchup in Indiana – looking to complete the four-game season sweep of the Pacers and maintain their hold on the East’s 6th-seed.

The Wine & Gold (37-27) got what might have been their biggest win of the season on Sunday night, holding off the Raptors – who were on their heels for that coveted 6th spot – snapping a three-game skid, improving to 3-0 against their neighbors to the north and 22-3 overall when holding an opponent under the century mark.

The victory came at a steep cost, however, as the Cavaliers lost All-Star center Jarrett Allen, who left the game in the first quarter with a quad injury, but was later diagnosed with a fractured middle finger on his left hand. No timetable’s been set on the 5th-year man’s return – and J.B. Bickerstaff will again have to get creative with his lineup with just 18 games to play.

The new-look Pacers (22-44) have been on a downward trend since the beginning of February, having dropped 11 of 14 over that stretch, including a Sunday night loss in Washington to cap a four-game road trip.

In the loss, Indiana did get a nice glimpse of their outstanding new backcourt of Malcolm Brogdon – who finished with a team-high 27 points – and sophomore Tyrese Haliburton – who doubled-up with 15 points and 11 assists.

The Cavaliers get a two-day break, and they’ll need it, for a weekend back-to-back to close out the three-game trip: traveling to Miami for a Friday night matchup with the Conference-leading Heat followed by a Saturday night showdown in Chicago. The Wine and Gold then close out the month of March with eight of their final 10 at home.