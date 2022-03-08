Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Pacers

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
The Cavaliers have had some big road trips this season, but they don’t get much more important than the upcoming three-gamer – beginning with a Tuesday night matchup in Indiana – looking to complete the four-game season sweep of the Pacers and maintain their hold on the East’s 6th-seed.
The Wine & Gold (37-27) got what might have been their biggest win of the season on Sunday night, holding off the Raptors – who were on their heels for that coveted 6th spot – snapping a three-game skid, improving to 3-0 against their neighbors to the north and 22-3 overall when holding an opponent under the century mark.
The victory came at a steep cost, however, as the Cavaliers lost All-Star center Jarrett Allen, who left the game in the first quarter with a quad injury, but was later diagnosed with a fractured middle finger on his left hand. No timetable’s been set on the 5th-year man’s return – and J.B. Bickerstaff will again have to get creative with his lineup with just 18 games to play.
The new-look Pacers (22-44) have been on a downward trend since the beginning of February, having dropped 11 of 14 over that stretch, including a Sunday night loss in Washington to cap a four-game road trip.
In the loss, Indiana did get a nice glimpse of their outstanding new backcourt of Malcolm Brogdon – who finished with a team-high 27 points – and sophomore Tyrese Haliburton – who doubled-up with 15 points and 11 assists.
The Cavaliers get a two-day break, and they’ll need it, for a weekend back-to-back to close out the three-game trip: traveling to Miami for a Friday night matchup with the Conference-leading Heat followed by a Saturday night showdown in Chicago. The Wine and Gold then close out the month of March with eight of their final 10 at home.
The Wine & Gold have taken all three meetings against Indiana this year – all three after the turn of the calendar year. In their most recent win in Cleveland – one day before the two teams made a big pre-Deadline swap – the Cavs got 62 points from their bench in a double-digit win. Five nights later in Indiana, Caris LeVert led his new team with 22 points and the Cavaliers bounced back from a 21-point deficit, holding the Pacers to 17 points in the final quarter to take the 120-113 thriller.
The Pacers lead the all-time regular season series, 105-97, but in 15 postseason meetings, the Cavs are 9-6 against Indy – falling in four in the First Round back in 1998 and taking the last two, including a four-game sweep in 2017.
The all-time single-game scoring mark in the series for the Cavaliers is held by LeBron James in a one-point Cleveland loss back in 2009. The Pacers single-game record is split between Reggie Miller – in a Valentine’s Day overtime win in 1990 – and Paul George – in a double-overtime loss – each with 43 points.
The Pacers re-shaped their roster at the Deadline, and part of that sweeping change was in a February 10 deal with Cleveland – which acquired Caris LeVert, who played 74 games in parts of two seasons with Indy, in exchange for Ricky Rubio, who played 34 games with the Cavs, along with a future first rounder.
Pacers assistant coach Jenny Boucek spent the 1997 season with the Cleveland Rockers after winning a roster spot in an open tryout and fellow assistant Lloyd Pierce was with Mike Brown’s staff from 2007-10.