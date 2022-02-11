Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Pacers

On the Road Again

After winning their seventh straight home contest – and third straight overall – the Wine & Gold hit the road for the final three games before the All-Star Break, beginning with a Friday night showdown with the new-look Pacers in Indy.

The Cavaliers (34-21) look to make it three straight against the Pacers to start the season and go 7-3 in the Division when they roll into Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday. Now boasting the top scoring defense in the Association (101.9ppg), Cleveland has now won 12 of its last 15 games and rests just 1.5 games out of the top spot in the East.

The Cavs also improved to 15-10 against the West this year, coasting past the Spurs in the return of All-Star guard Darius Garland on Wednesday. Garland came back as if he hadn’t missed a beat – leading both squads with 27 points on 12-of-15 shooting, including 3-of-3 from long-range.

In the last 28 games with Garland – who’s now averaging 31.3ppg in his last four games against San Antonio – in the starting lineup, the Cavs are 21-7.

The Wine & Gold are also 10-2 in the dozen games this year when rookie Evan Mobley records a double-double, including Wednesday’s win over the Spurs – finishing with 18 points and 12 boards.

Jarrett Allen’s revenge tour also continued on Wednesday night – with the 5th-year center netting his third straight double-double, 29th of the season, against San Antonio, finishing with 15 points and a game-high 14 rebounds. Over his last three games since being snubbed for the Eastern Conference All-Star squad, Allen is averaging 19.7 points and 17.7 boards per.

Wednesday also marked the Cavaliers debut of swingman Caris LeVert, who the team officially acquired from tonight’s opponent on Monday. The former Wolverine finished with 11 points in 28 minutes of work off the bench.

Dealing LeVert turned out to be just the start of the Pacers’ wheeling and dealing – sending Justin Holiday, Jeremy Lamb and two-time All-Star Domantas Sabonis to Sacramento in exchange for Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield and our old friend, Tristan Thompson.

None of the above played in the team’s Tuesday night loss to the Hawks, as the Pacers dropped their fourth straight. Impressive rookie, Chris Duarte, who finished with 22 points last Sunday in Cleveland, led Indiana with 25 in the loss to Atlanta.

The Cavaliers face another new-look team tomorrow night when they travel to Philly for James Harden’s potential Sixers debut. Cleveland closes out the unofficial first half against Trae Young and the Hawks on Tuesday night in Atlanta.