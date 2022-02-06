Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Pacers

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
After pulling out a Friday night thriller in Charlotte on Friday night, the Cavaliers return for their final two home games before the NBA All-Stars take the floor in two weeks – welcoming the shorthanded Pacers to town on Sunday night.
The Wine & Gold (32-21) keep finding ways to win, and they were at their resourceful best on Tobacco Road – snapping a three-game road skein in one of the season’s craziest finishes, having now managed to win two of three without their All-Star point guard.
Still nursing a sore lower back, Darius Garland watched as his teammates built a 17-point fourth-quarter lead, squandered said lead, then pulled ahead on Kevin Love’s two free throws with 1.2 seconds to play.
Jarrett Allen took out his All-Star snub on the Hornets all night – erupting for a career-best 29 points to go with 22 boards – becoming just the 10th player in the league this season with a 20, 20 night – going 12-for-20 from the floor and grabbing half of his rebounds off the offensive glass.
Kevin Love finished with 25 points in 26 minutes off the bench – his fourth 20-point game in his last six outings, averaging 19.0 points and 10.0 boards over that stretch, all in a reserve role.
Getting his second straight start, Brandon Goodwin led both teams with nine assists and four steals, finishing with 12 points, going 4-of-9 from long-range in the win.
The Cavaliers now return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where they’ve won five straight and 11 of their last 13.
The Pacers come to town having dropped two straight and six of their last eight – including a Friday night home loss to the Bulls while still without their two top big men, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner.
Indiana (19-35) has battled the injury bug throughout Rick Carlisle’s first season back on the Pacers’ bench. One of the few bright spots of late has been veteran swingman Caris LeVert, who’s been the squad’s second-leading scorer and is coming off a season-high 42-point performance, going 19-for-26 from the floor with a team-best eight assists in the loss.
Cleveland welcomes Dejounte Murray and Spurs to town on Wednesday night before hitting the road for its final three games before the Break – traveling to Indiana, Philadelphia and Atlanta.
The Cavaliers have taken the only decision between these two this year – snapping a three-game skid with the 108-104 win. Cleveland was without Darius Garland and had just lost Ricky Rubio for the season. The Cavs used a 15-0 third-quarter run to pull ahead and held Indy off late, handing the Pacers their fourth straight loss. Evan Mobley led Cleveland with 24 points.
The Pacers still lead the all-time regular season series, 105-95, and the Wine & Gold’s recent win snapped their five-game win streak. In 15 postseason meetings, the Cavs are 9-6 against Indy – falling in four in the First Round back in 1998 and tafking the last two, including a four-game sweep in 2017 and a seven-game slugfest the following year.
Geoff Huston – who held the NBA’s single-game assist mark at 27 until Scott Skiles handed out 30 against the Nuggets in 1990 – holds the mark for most helpers handed out against the Pacers, dishing out 20 dimes in 1982. The Pacers top mark against the Cavaliers is also 20 assists – distributed by Jalen Rose back in 2001.
Cavaliers assistant Sidney Lowe spent his rookie season with the Pacers after being traded to Indiana on Draft night in exchange for Mitchell Wiggins, the father of former No. 1 overall pick of the Cavs, Andrew Wiggins. The rights to draft Lowe at No. 25 overall came in a deal the previous season with Washington for a future pick that would turn out to be (former Cavalier) Tyrone Corbin.
Pacers assistant coach Jenny Boucek spent the 1997 season with the Cleveland Rockers after winning a roster spot in an open tryout. Fellow assistant, Lloyd Pierce, was with Mike Brown’s staff from 2007-10.
Both Dylan Windler (Indianapolis) and Darius Garland (Gary) are Indiana natives, while Pacers forward Caris LeVert hails from Columbus.