Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Pacers

Keeping Pace

After pulling out a Friday night thriller in Charlotte on Friday night, the Cavaliers return for their final two home games before the NBA All-Stars take the floor in two weeks – welcoming the shorthanded Pacers to town on Sunday night.

The Wine & Gold (32-21) keep finding ways to win, and they were at their resourceful best on Tobacco Road – snapping a three-game road skein in one of the season’s craziest finishes, having now managed to win two of three without their All-Star point guard.

Still nursing a sore lower back, Darius Garland watched as his teammates built a 17-point fourth-quarter lead, squandered said lead, then pulled ahead on Kevin Love’s two free throws with 1.2 seconds to play.

Jarrett Allen took out his All-Star snub on the Hornets all night – erupting for a career-best 29 points to go with 22 boards – becoming just the 10th player in the league this season with a 20, 20 night – going 12-for-20 from the floor and grabbing half of his rebounds off the offensive glass.

Kevin Love finished with 25 points in 26 minutes off the bench – his fourth 20-point game in his last six outings, averaging 19.0 points and 10.0 boards over that stretch, all in a reserve role.

Getting his second straight start, Brandon Goodwin led both teams with nine assists and four steals, finishing with 12 points, going 4-of-9 from long-range in the win.

The Cavaliers now return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where they’ve won five straight and 11 of their last 13.

The Pacers come to town having dropped two straight and six of their last eight – including a Friday night home loss to the Bulls while still without their two top big men, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner.

Indiana (19-35) has battled the injury bug throughout Rick Carlisle’s first season back on the Pacers’ bench. One of the few bright spots of late has been veteran swingman Caris LeVert, who’s been the squad’s second-leading scorer and is coming off a season-high 42-point performance, going 19-for-26 from the floor with a team-best eight assists in the loss.

Cleveland welcomes Dejounte Murray and Spurs to town on Wednesday night before hitting the road for its final three games before the Break – traveling to Indiana, Philadelphia and Atlanta.