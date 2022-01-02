Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Pacers

Central Showdown

On Sunday evening, the Cavaliers look to snap a three-game skein as they continue their three-game homestand with a visit from a squad trying to snap a three-game skid of their own – welcoming in Domantas Sabonis and the Pacers.

Again without their top two playmakers, the Wine & Gold fell on Friday night to the Hawks in a 121-118 thriller at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Cavs shot a franchise-record 70 percent in the first half, but Atlanta went off for 40 points in the third quarter and withstood Cleveland’s late flurry in the closing moments.

The loss spoiled an incredible effort from Kevin Love – who posted an historic night off the bench, exploding for a season-high 35 points, going 10-for-18 from the floor, including 7-for-14 from deep and 8-of-10 from the stripe, adding a team-best 11 boards to become just the second Cavalier in team history to accomplish that feat in a reserve role, joining the great Campy Russell.

The Cavs also got an outstanding lift from Jarrett Allen, who returned to the lineup from a four-game absence and finished with 21 points on 9-of-11 shooting, adding eight boards and three blocks. Evan Mobley also swatted three shots, adding 16 points on 8-of-12 shooting to go with eight boards and five assists.

Cleveland’s three-game losing streak is just its second skid of more than two straight – and with a six-game West Coast trip on the horizon next week, today’s contest becomes that much more important.

The Pacers fell victim to DeMar DeRozan buzzer-beater on Friday night, their second loss to Chicago in a six-day span – with a Wednesday night home loss to the Hornets in between.

Caris LeVert led Indiana in the Friday night loss with 27 points while Domantas Sabonis added to his Eastern Conference lead, notching his 26th double-double of the season with 24 points and 14 boards.

The Wine & Gold wrap up the homestand on Tuesday night, trying to avenge a loss in the season opener when they welcome Ja Morant and the Grizzlies – winners of 12 of 16 in December – to town. From there, it’s six out West, beginning with a Friday night stop in Portland and a date with Steph Curry and the Warriors two nights later.