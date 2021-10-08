Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Pacers

Welcome Home

The Cavaliers washed the taste of a terrible loss in Chicago out of their mouths in impressive fashion on Wednesday night – clamping down on the Hawks to even their preseason mark at 1-1 before a pair of home contests on tap for the weekend.

Cleveland tips off their preseason home schedule on Friday night when they welcome the Pacers to town on Friday night. (They’ll wrap up the preseason against Rick Carlisle’s squad one week from tonight in Indy.)

On Wednesday night in Atlanta, the Wine & Gold was all business from the opening tip – and after back-and-forth action through the first three-and-a-half quarters, the Cavs took the lead for good on Ricky Rubio’s floater midway through the fourth. Overall, Cleveland limited the Trey Young-less Hawks to 40 percent shooting and took 13 more free throws. Collin Sexton led the starters with 19 points; Lauri Markkanen paced the reserves with 11.

Despite getting 63 combined points from their bench on Tuesday night, it wasn’t enough to slow down Julius Randle and the Knicks, who clobbered Indiana in their preseason opener at the Garden. Rookie Chris Duarte led the Pacers with 15 points and five assists in 19 minutes of work off the bench.

After welcoming the Pacers to town on Friday, the J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad gets a chance for some revenge on Sunday night when the Bulls roll into town on Sunday.