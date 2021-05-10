Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Pacers

Key: Keeping Pace 1 of 3 On Monday night, the Cavaliers play the second half of their final back-to-back of the season – welcoming the Pacers to town in the campaign’s penultimate home contest. The Cavaliers dropped both halves of their recent home-and-home series with Mavericks, including Sunday’s lopsided defeat at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Luka Doncic got ejected early in the third quarter, hitting Collin Sexton below the belt positioning for a rebound, but Dallas rallied from there – closing the period on a 30-13 run after Sexton’s free throws and cruising home in the fourth. Three Cavalier reserves notched double-figures but Dallas shot 54 percent and nailed 15 threes to send Cleveland to its 10th straight loss. The Pacers have been all over the place as they attempt to reach the Play-In Tournament – recently dropping their second high-scoring decision to the Wizards, who moved past them and into the 9th seed, a 133-132 overtime thriller on Saturday night. There weren’t any sideline fireworks, but Bradley Beal went off for 50 points and Russell Westbrook tied Oscar Roberson for the most triple-doubles in NBA history in the loss. The Pacers have taken the last four against the Cavs, including both contests this year – a one-sided win on New Year’s Eve in Indy and a close contest in early March in Cleveland.

Key: Middle Men 2 of 3 In his fifth year out of Gonzaga, and fourth full season with the Pacers, Domantas Sabonis has gotten gradually better each season. This year, the two-time All-Star will close the campaign as Indy’s second-leading scorer as well as its leading rebounder and assist man. Sabonis has piled up eight 30-point games and is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 44 double-doubles. If all that isn’t daunting enough, the 25-year-old big man comes to town on a heater – averaging 27.0 points, 14.4 boards and 10.6 assists per over his last five games, topping the 30-point mark in three of his last four. In 15 career meetings against the Wine & Gold, Sabonis has never really gone off. He’s notched seven double-doubles, but only has one game scoring over 20 points. Sabonis has started all along Indiana’s frontline, but since returning from a back injury has started strictly in the middle. On Monday night, he’ll try to work against Jarrett Allen, who’s struggled to find his rhythm on the offensive end over the past week – netting double-figure scoring in just one of his last four outings. He’s scored just five points and attempted just five field goals in the two-game set against Dallas. Allen, who still grabbed double-figure rebounds in three of those four games, has doubled-up in two of his last three games against the Pacers – including a 17-point, 11-rebound effort in Cleveland’s early March loss at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.