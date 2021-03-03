Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Pacers

Key: Goin' Streaking 1 of 3 Things can change quickly in the NBA. Ten days ago, the Cavaliers were reeling, and the Pacers were right on Milwaukee’s heels in the Central Division. Since then, the Wine & Gold has built the longest winning streak in the league while Indiana rolls in tied for the longest losing streak in the East. After dropping 10 straight – the majority of those by double-figures – J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad has bounced back to win its last four – two of those coming against the Rockets, including a Monday night victory in which they jumped out to a solid lead, weathered Houston’s second half run and pulled away in the fourth quarter to win four straight for the first time in almost three years. The Pacers, who wrap up a four-game roadie tonight – are going in the opposite direction – having dropped their fourth consecutive contest, including a lopsided loss to the Sixers on Monday. Philadelphia shot 57 percent from the floor and drilled 15 triples in the victory as Indiana fell out of the Conference’s top eight with the loss. The Cavaliers have dropped five of their last six to the Pacers – including a 20-point loss this past New Year’s Eve at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

Key: Bulling Towards the Break 2 of 3 Now in his fifth year out of Virginia and second with the Pacers, Malcolm Brogdon continues to improve. The former Rookie of the Year has established himself as Indy’s leading scorer, top assist man and best perimeter defender and comes into tonight’s contest averaging a career-high 21.3ppg. Brogdon has notched double-figure scoring in every start this year – with 15 20-point nights and four 30-point outings. Against the Wine & Gold, Brogdon’s gone for 20-plus on four career occasions and posted a 30-point, 10-assist effort in last year’s home opener. He was relatively quiet – finishing with 17 points on 5-of-13 shooting in the Pacers’ late-December win in Indy. Brogdon will have his hands full on Wednesday night as he tries to contain the surging Collin Sexton, who’s coming off his ninth straight 20-plus-point game – a 39-point outburst in Monday’s win over Houston. Overall, the Young Bull finished 12-for-20 from the floor, including 4-of-8 from long-range and 11-for-15 from the stripe, leading both teams with eight assists to go with a pair of steals. The Pacers had done a good job against Sexton over his career, holding him to just one 20-point outing through the first seven head-to-head meetings. But the former Alabama star found his rhythm in the New Year’s Eve meeting – leading both squads with 28 points on 12-for-19 shooting.