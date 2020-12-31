Three Keys: Cavaliers at Pacers

Key: Keeping Pace 1 of 3 On Thursday afternoon, in the final regular season game of the fakakta calendar year that was 2020, the Cavaliers and Pacers square off at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indy. After running off three straight wins to start the season, both teams are coming off tough losses – the Wine & Gold’s defeat due to a sloppy start; Indiana’s, a sloppy finish. The Cavaliers got off to a terrible start in Tuesday’s home loss to the Knicks, scoring just 15 points in the opening quarter. They weren’t much better the rest of the way, shooting 36 percent from the floor and just 22 percent from long-range. Even with its anemic offensive performance, Cleveland still held New York to 95 points and was in the game until the closing seconds. In their Tuesday night loss, the Pacers surrendered a 17-point lead and watched the Celtics – who they’d beaten by a point two nights earlier in the closing moments – make a procession to the free throw line and outscore Indy by 16 points in the final period. The Cavaliers dropped the Pacers twice to start the preseason but have struggled against them lately when it’s counted – dropping four of the last five.

Key: The Son Also Rises 2 of 3 The Pacers boast one of the best young bigs in the Conference in Domantas Sabonis – and he just keeps getting better. The son of the legendary Blazers big man made his first All-Star appearance last year and the fifth-year man from Gonzaga has improved his numbers so far this season – averaging 21.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 7.3 assists through four games. On Sunday night, he hit the game-winner against Boston with 8.4 seconds to play – part of his third straight double-double to start the season, 100th for his career. Sabonis has notched double-figures in nine straight games against the Cavaliers, doubling-up in three of the last four contests. Over that stretch, he’s shooting 60 percent from the floor. For much of Thursday afternoon’s contest, he’ll be going against another famous scion of an NBA great, when Larry Nance Jr. continues filling in for the injured Kevin Love. Nance doesn’t put up the big offensive numbers that Love or Sabonis do, but he’s one of the most versatile two-way frontcourt players in the East and his +/- number usually speaks for itself. Like most of the squad, Nance struggled from the floor on Tuesday night, but he still managed to contribute across the board – finishing with nine points, six boards, three assists, a game-high four steals and two blocked shots. He was also the only Cavalier on the team with a positive +/- number on the night.