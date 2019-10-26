Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Pacers

Key: Home Sweet Home 1 of 3 The Cavaliers finally tipped off their 50th NBA season on Wednesday night in the Magic Kingdom – dropping the opener to the Magic as their late rally fell short. On Saturday night, they begin the home portion of the 2019-20 campaign, welcoming the Indiana Pacers to the newly-renovated, state-of-the-art Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. John Beilein’s young squad fell behind 20 in the second quarter, but continued to battle back for the remainder – cutting Orlando’s edge to five in the third quarter and making another late run to make the Magic sweat. Both Tristan Thompson and Kevin Love notched double-doubles and Larry Nance Jr. tallied 14 boards off the bench. Rookies, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. made their NBA debuts. Garland led Cleveland with five assists, finishing with eight points after canning his first two three-pointers on the night. Porter didn’t fare as well, missing all six shot attempts in 17 uneventful minutes off the bench. With Victor Oladipo still sidelined with a knee injury suffered late last January, the Pacers dropped their opener as well, despite outstanding performances by their two starting big men, Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis. Indiana took three of four from the Wine & Gold last year, with Cleveland getting its lone victory on a buzzer-beating tip-in by Nance. The Cavs would love nothing more than to christen their updated gym with a win over their Central Division rivals.

Key: Guard Duty 2 of 3 When Oladipo returns to the lineup, the Pacers will have one of the most dynamic backcourts in the Conference – pairing the newly-acquired Malcolm Brogdon with the league’s Most Improved Player in 2018. The Pacers were barreling towards the Break with a 26-13 mark when Oladipo went down last year. With their All-Star guard out, Indy turned to another new acquisition, Jeremy Lamb, to start opposite Brogdon. Lamb struggled, finishing with 10 points on 4-of-11 shooting in his Pacers debut. Brogdon, the former Rookie of the Year, was outstanding – adding 22 points and a game-high 11 assists. Coach John Beilein was good on his projection, starting Darius Garland and Collin Sexton together in the backcourt. Offensively, Sexton picked up where he left off last year, netting 16 points to lead the team in scoring (along with Tristan Thompson). But he didn’t shoot the ball well, finishing 5-of-15 from the floor, including 3-of-8 from long-range. Garland showed that the moment wasn’t too big for him, but was relatively quiet offensively – finishing 3-of-9 overall, including 2-of-4 from deep to go with his five assists and a steal.