Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Nuggets

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
On Friday night, the Wine & Gold welcome in another MVP candidate to town when Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets come to Cleveland as the five-game homestand rolls on.
The Cavaliers (39-30) turned in an excellent effort on Wednesday night, but it wasn’t enough to get past the Sixers, who held off Cleveland’s late push for the win – having now taken each of the first three contests this year. With the loss – combined with Toronto’s Wednesday night win over the Clippers – the Wine & Gold and Toronto are now locked in a tie for the 6th-seed in the East.
The Nuggets (42-28) come to Cleveland having set a team record with their seventh straight road victory – an 18-point blowout over the Wizards on Wednesday, their sixth win in the last eight games. In the victory, Jokic tallied 29 points, 13 boards and eight assists despite not playing in the fourth quarter.
In Wednesday’s home loss to Philly, Darius Garland led the Cavs with 22 points on 5-of-15 shooting from the floor, 11-of-12 from the stripe while Isaac Okoro followed up with 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-5 from long-range.
Caris LeVert tallied 15 points to lead all reserves – tying Garland with seven dimes on the night – and Evan Mobley scored 11 of his 13 points after halftime, leading Cleveland with nine boards to go with three assists and a block.
The Nuggets wrap up a three-game roadie on Friday night, having already dropped the Sixers and Wizards to tip things off. Four Denver reserves notched double-figures in the win as Denver, like the Cavs, clings to the 6th-seed out West.
The Wine & Gold welcome Saddiq Bey and the Pistons to town to wrap up the back-to-back on Saturday night before closing out the homestand with a Monday night visit from LeBron and the Lakers. The Cavs hit the road next week – and it’s a big one – traveling to Toronto for a matchup with the Raptors next Thursday night.
The Cavs first faced Denver this year in the fourth game of the season, tipping off a West Coast trip in late October – with Cleveland jumping on the Nuggets early and holding them to just 17 points in the final period while getting big games from Jarrett Allen and Kevin Love in the 99-87 victory.
The Wine & Gold trail the all-time series, 42-51, but are 27-18 on their home floor.
The all-time single-game rebounding leader in the series for Cleveland is Tristan Thompson, who grabbed 21 boards to go with 17 points in a 10-point Cavs home victory in 2013. The Nuggets top man is the great Fat Lever, who finished with 20 points, 20 boards and 12 assists in a one-sided Nuggets victory back in 1988.
The Cavaliers and Nuggets have some coaching ties. The first is obviously Denver’s head coach Mike Malone, who served as an assistant under Mike Brown from 2005 through 2010.
Current Nuggets assistant Jordi Fernandez was the head coach of the Canton Charge from 2014-16 and worked in player development with the Cavs dating back to 2009.
And former Cavalier forward Jeff Green was with Cleveland during the 2017-18 season, averaging 10.8ppg off the bench in 78 games. He’s averaging 10.3ppg in 65 games with Denver this year.