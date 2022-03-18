Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Nuggets

Tall Order

On Friday night, the Wine & Gold welcome in another MVP candidate to town when Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets come to Cleveland as the five-game homestand rolls on.

The Cavaliers (39-30) turned in an excellent effort on Wednesday night, but it wasn’t enough to get past the Sixers, who held off Cleveland’s late push for the win – having now taken each of the first three contests this year. With the loss – combined with Toronto’s Wednesday night win over the Clippers – the Wine & Gold and Toronto are now locked in a tie for the 6th-seed in the East.

The Nuggets (42-28) come to Cleveland having set a team record with their seventh straight road victory – an 18-point blowout over the Wizards on Wednesday, their sixth win in the last eight games. In the victory, Jokic tallied 29 points, 13 boards and eight assists despite not playing in the fourth quarter.

In Wednesday’s home loss to Philly, Darius Garland led the Cavs with 22 points on 5-of-15 shooting from the floor, 11-of-12 from the stripe while Isaac Okoro followed up with 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 3-of-5 from long-range.

Caris LeVert tallied 15 points to lead all reserves – tying Garland with seven dimes on the night – and Evan Mobley scored 11 of his 13 points after halftime, leading Cleveland with nine boards to go with three assists and a block.

The Nuggets wrap up a three-game roadie on Friday night, having already dropped the Sixers and Wizards to tip things off. Four Denver reserves notched double-figures in the win as Denver, like the Cavs, clings to the 6th-seed out West.

The Wine & Gold welcome Saddiq Bey and the Pistons to town to wrap up the back-to-back on Saturday night before closing out the homestand with a Monday night visit from LeBron and the Lakers. The Cavs hit the road next week – and it’s a big one – traveling to Toronto for a matchup with the Raptors next Thursday night.