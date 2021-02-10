Three Keys: Cavaliers at Nuggets

Key: Head for the Mountains 1 of 3 After a narrow defeat on Monday night in Phoenix, the Wine & Gold’s West Coast roadie rolls on with a stop in the Mile High City for a Wednesday night showdown with Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets. The Cavaliers should come away somewhat encouraged by Monday’s effort in the Valley of the Sun – bouncing back after an early double-digit deficit and grabbing the late lead – weathering 36 points by Devin Booker and leading by a deuce with 2:26 to play. But Phoenix scored the game’s final eight points to send the Wine and Gold to their fourth straight defeat, sixth in their last seven. The Nuggets are having some struggles of their own heading into tonight’s contest – dropping three straight, including a home loss on Monday night to the Bucks. In that defeat, Jokic finished with 35 points and 12 boards, but Milwaukee shot 51 percent from the floor as a team and got a combined 59 points from the Greek Freak and Khris Middleton. The Cavaliers have had their difficulties in Denver over the years, but actually took both contests against the Nuggets last season – including an eight-point win at Ball Arena in January.

Key: Bull Market 2 of 3 In that victory, Collin Sexton led all scorers with 25 points, going 9-for-18 from the floor, 4-of-7 from long-distance. For good measure, he scored 25 more when the Wine & Gold took a two-point thriller over the Nuggets in Cleveland two months later. The Cavaliers leading scorer for the second straight season was right around his average in Monday night’s loss to the Suns – finishing with 23 points, going 10-of-15 from the floor, including 2-of-4 from long-range to go with five assists. On the season, the Young Bull is shooting .494 from the floor, .434 from deep and .813 from the stripe. Sexton will see plenty of Jamal Murray – one of the heroes from Denver’s incredible postseason run in the Bubble – on Wednesday night. The sixth-year man from Kentucky has been solid this year, posting seven 20-point games and three 30-point performances. But he’s had some rough nights as well, including an 11-point effort on 4-for-17 shooting in Monday’s loss to Milwaukee. Murray’s notched double-figure scoring in all eight career contests against the Wine & Gold, including a 24-point night on 10-of-22 shooting in Cleveland’s last visit.