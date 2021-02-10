Three Keys: Cavaliers at Nuggets

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
After a narrow defeat on Monday night in Phoenix, the Wine & Gold’s West Coast roadie rolls on with a stop in the Mile High City for a Wednesday night showdown with Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.
The Cavaliers should come away somewhat encouraged by Monday’s effort in the Valley of the Sun – bouncing back after an early double-digit deficit and grabbing the late lead – weathering 36 points by Devin Booker and leading by a deuce with 2:26 to play. But Phoenix scored the game’s final eight points to send the Wine and Gold to their fourth straight defeat, sixth in their last seven.
The Nuggets are having some struggles of their own heading into tonight’s contest – dropping three straight, including a home loss on Monday night to the Bucks.
In that defeat, Jokic finished with 35 points and 12 boards, but Milwaukee shot 51 percent from the floor as a team and got a combined 59 points from the Greek Freak and Khris Middleton.
The Cavaliers have had their difficulties in Denver over the years, but actually took both contests against the Nuggets last season – including an eight-point win at Ball Arena in January.
In that victory, Collin Sexton led all scorers with 25 points, going 9-for-18 from the floor, 4-of-7 from long-distance. For good measure, he scored 25 more when the Wine & Gold took a two-point thriller over the Nuggets in Cleveland two months later.
The Cavaliers leading scorer for the second straight season was right around his average in Monday night’s loss to the Suns – finishing with 23 points, going 10-of-15 from the floor, including 2-of-4 from long-range to go with five assists.
On the season, the Young Bull is shooting .494 from the floor, .434 from deep and .813 from the stripe.
Sexton will see plenty of Jamal Murray – one of the heroes from Denver’s incredible postseason run in the Bubble – on Wednesday night.
The sixth-year man from Kentucky has been solid this year, posting seven 20-point games and three 30-point performances. But he’s had some rough nights as well, including an 11-point effort on 4-for-17 shooting in Monday’s loss to Milwaukee.
Murray’s notched double-figure scoring in all eight career contests against the Wine & Gold, including a 24-point night on 10-of-22 shooting in Cleveland’s last visit.
Slowing down Jamal Murray is one of the problems teams face trying to beat the Nuggets. But it’s not the main problem.
That problem is Nikola Jokic – arguably the best offensive center in the game and one of the greatest passing big men of all time. Having another MVP-caliber season, the 41st pick of the 2014 Draft leads the Nuggets in scoring (27.5), rebounding (11.5), assists (8.5) and steals (1.57).
This season, Jokic has 10 20-point nights, six 30-point nights, a 47-point, 12-rebound game against the Jazz and a 50-point outburst last week against the Kings, going 20-of-33 from the floor and barely missing a triple-double – adding 12 assists, eight boards, three blocks and a steal.
The Cavaliers managed to keep Jokic in check last year – “holding” him to 19 points and 12 boards here in Denver and just eight points, eight boards and eight assists in the Nuggets loss at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
Jokic will have his work cut out for him again on Wednesday night – taking on Cleveland’s new twin towers look of Andre Drummond and Jarrett Allen.
Drummond notched his 18th double-double of the season against the Suns, finishing with a team-high 14 boards, adding two assists, three steals and a pair of blocks.
Allen showed why he’s the league’s field goal percentage leader at .669 – going 5-of-7 from the floor for 14 points, adding five boards an assist and a blocked shot.
In now-12 games with the Cavaliers, the fourth-year man from Texas is averaging 11.9 points and 7.3 boards per.