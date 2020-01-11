Three Keys: Cavaliers at Nuggets

Key: Head for the Mountains 1 of 3 The Cavaliers got their 11-day trip off to a stellar start on Thursday night in Motown, but the sledding gets tougher from here – tipping off the Western Conference portion of the roadie, beginning with a Saturday showdown against the Nuggets. The Wine & Gold are coming off arguably their best win of the season, an emotional overtime victory over the Pistons – avenging a loss from two nights earlier, snapping a five-game skid and galvanizing the squad to begin the longest sojourn of the season. Tristan Thompson turned in a career night and Cleveland overcame a 13-point second-half deficit to seal the deal. The Nuggets are coming off an emotional win of their own – closing out a five-game road trip with a big comeback win over the Mavericks on Thursday night, with Nikola Jokic hitting a pair of big buckets down the stretch and Jerami Grant forcing Luka Doncic into a turnover that iced the victory for the Northwest Division-leading Nuggets. The Cavaliers have struggled here in the Mile High City over the years – dropping four of their last five, including a 22-point loss at the Pepsi Center less than a year ago.

Key: Centers of Attention 2 of 3 Tristan Thompson has been doing much of the Cavs heavy-lifting this season and that was most definitely the case on Thursday in Detroit. The longest-tenured Cavalier was relentless in the victory – battling Andre Drummond on both ends to finish with a career-best 35 points – his first-ever 30-point effort – going 15-of-20 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the stripe, adding 14 boards (seven of those off the offensive glass), three assists, three blocks and a steal. With that monster outing, Tristan became the first player in Cavaliers history to tally at least 35 points, 14 rebounds, three blocks and a .750 FG% or higher. It was Thompson’s team-leading 18th double-double of the season – 7th-best in the Eastern Conference. His 4.1 offensive rebounds per game is good for 2nd best in the East, trailing only Drummond in that category. Things don’t get any easier for Thompson on Saturday night – taking on one of the best in the business, Nikola Jokic, who comes into the contest leading his squad in scoring, rebounding, assists and blocks. The Joker has tallied 13 double-doubles in his last 19 games and has piled up 80 points over his last two outings – following up a 47-point outburst in a win over Atlanta with a 33-point showing on Thursday night in Dallas, drilling four triples in each contest. Jokic posted a triple-double in Cleveland’s last visit to Denver – finishing with 19 points, 12 assists and 11 boards in the win.