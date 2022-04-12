Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Nets

Fight for the Right With 82 games in the books, now the rubber hits the road – as 20 teams vie for the World Championship, beginning with this weeks’ Play-In Tournament. The Cavaliers and Nets tip it off on Tuesday night – a one-game test for the 7th seed, with the loser moving on to face the 9-10 Game winner on Friday night. These two teams have already squared off four times this season – with Brooklyn taking three of those decisions, including a tight loss last Friday night at the Barclays Center. The Nets will still be without Ben Simmons and the Cavaliers, without Jarrett Allen, but there will still be plenty of star-power on the floor tonight. Darius Garland was outstanding against the Nets this season – averaging 25.3 points and 8.0 assists per – topping the 20-point mark in three of the four meetings, including a 31-point outburst last Friday night. Neither of Brooklyn’s stars played in all four meetings, but Kevin Durant did enough damage in three of them – averaging 28.7 points per while shooting 51 percent from the floor, 54 percent from beyond the arc. Kyrie Irving was almost as good, averaging 22.5 points and 8.5 assist in two matchups with the Cavs. Isaac Okoro will get try to get physical with the former Cavalier guard on Tuesday night.

Size Matters The Cavaliers won’t have their complete jumbo frontcourt when they tangle with the Nets on Tuesday – with Jarrett Allen still nursing a fractured finger. But the squad has adjusted with another former Net, Caris LeVert, in the starting lineup and Moses Brown – a late-season revelation – coming off the bench. Evan Mobley returned from a five-game absence with an ankle sprain against Brooklyn on Friday and looked like he’d barely missed a beat – finishing with 17 points, seven boards, two steals and a pair of swats. The prized rookie played in two games against Brooklyn this year, tallying double-digit scoring in both. Lauri Markkanen was very good against Brooklyn this year – averaging 17.7 points and 6.0 boards in three meetings. And Moses Brown started five games late in the season – netting double-figure scoring in four and double-digit rebounds in four. The Nets go with former Cavalier Andre Dummond in the middle, and he’s been rock-solid since arriving in the trade with Philly. Drummond doubled-up in six of his final games this year – including a 15-point, 12-rebound outing last week against Cleveland. Nicolas Claxton is an outstanding backup big man – notching double-figures in seven games and shooting .725 from the floor since the start of March.