Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Nets

Friday Night Lights

On Friday night, the Cavaliers play their final road contest of the 2021-22 regular season – and it’s a BIG one.

The Wine & Gold travel to Brooklyn for a showdown with the Nets that could settle both team’s fates heading into next week’s Play-In Tournament. It’s Cleveland’s biggest regular season game in four years.

The Cavaliers (43-37) currently sit in the East’s 7th-seed – one game better than the Nets and Hawks with two games to play – with Atlanta holding the tie-breaker against Cleveland, and Brooklyn having a 2-1 edge heading into tonight’s contest.

After tonight’s home contest, the Nets (42-38) finish up their regular season hosting the Pacers on Sunday afternoon. The Cavaliers welcome the Bucks to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday. The Hawks face Miami on Friday night before closing out their campaign in Houston.

The Cavs find themselves in this spot partially because they picked a bad night for a clunker – dropping a disappointing decision on Tuesday night in Orlando. The loss was their seventh straight at the Amway Center, but more importantly, the seventh in their last nine outings.

Cleveland – once again without their big man tandem of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen – ran out to a 14-3 lead, but once the Magic evened the score towards the end of the opening quarter, the Cavs struggled to regain their rhythm. Orlando had no such problem, drilling 16 three-pointers on the night and getting 66 points from its second unit.

The Cavs cut the Magic’s 10-point lead to just a deuce with 16 seconds to play, but couldn’t close the deal.

Darius Garland scored 21 of his game-high 27 points after halftime – netting 21 after intermission – adding a game-high 10 assists for his 13th double-double since the start of March.

Lauri Markkanen followed up with 25 points, going 6-of-12 from beyond the arc and Kevin Love doubled-up off the bench with 17 points and a game-high 13 boards.

Moses Brown registered his third double-double in his last four outings – finishing with 10 points and 12 rebounds.

The Nets have won two straight heading into tonight’s matchup, including an impressive comeback win over their crosstown rivals on Tuesday night – overcoming a 21-point third quarter lead to blow past the Knicks in the fourth before eventually winning by a dozen.

Kevin Durant scored 23 of his 32 points in the second half of Brooklyn’s win over New York, as the Nets held the Knicks without a field goal over the final seven minutes of the game.

The Cavaliers close out the regular season with Fan Appreciation Night on Sunday, albeit in the afternoon, taking on Giannis and the Bucks at 3:30 p.m. at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The Eastern Conference’s 7-8 Game takes place on Tuesday night at 7 p.m. on TNT. The 9-10 Game goes down the following night, same time on ESPN.