Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Nets

Road Warriors

After wrapping up one of the most successful West Coast trips in team history, the Cavaliers return home for an MLK Day matchup with the Nets – trailing Brooklyn by only .5 game in the Eastern Conference standings as we’ve crossed the halfway point.

The Cavaliers have shocked the basketball world all season long, and wrapping up a West Coast trip with a 5-1 mark is another entry on the list. Other than a loss to the Warriors on the night of Klay Thompson’s return, Cleveland figured out ways to win in every other stop.

The most recent victory came in the trip finale on Saturday night in Oklahoma City – bouncing back from an 18-point second-half deficit to earn the win. Lauri Markkanen’s triple with 11.6 seconds remaining sealed the deal as the Wine and Gold improved to 15-9 on the road overall, 8-3 on their two West Coast swings.

On Saturday night, Darius Garland punctuated a sensational roadie with an absolute masterpiece – exploding for 14 of his 27 points in the third quarter, handing out a career-high 18 assists and simply willing the Cavaliers to the victory in OKC.

On the trip overall, Garland averaged a double-double – 19.5 points, 10.2 assists – tallying two double-doubles and his first career triple-double. The 3rd-year man from Vanderbilt seems to get better by the game.

Evan Mobley – who notched 16 of his 20 points after halftime on Saturday – had a stellar trip of his own, averaging 16.0 points, 7.5 boards and 3.5 assists on the six-gamer.

Jarrett Allen doubled-up with 13 points and a game-high 13 points on Saturday, one of his four double-doubles on the trip and his 23rd of the season overall.

The Nets won their Saturday night meeting with the Pelicans – but the victory came at a cost, as superstar forward Kevin Durant suffered a sprained medial collateral ligament in his left knee during the first half, and will likely miss more than a month of action.

Without Durant, James Harden stepped up for Brooklyn on Saturday – finishing with 27 points and 15 assists in the victory as the Nets try to stay ahead of a crowded pack in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

The Cavaliers play five of their final seven games in January at home, but they’ll get back on the road quickly after today’s contest – traveling to Chicago for a big Wednesday night showdown with the Bulls before return for a Saturday night visit by the Thunder.