Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Nets

Show on the Road

After splitting their recent four-game homestand, the banged-up Cavaliers finally get back on the road – taking on a Nets team in Brooklyn that’s also in a bad mood after a loss.

The Cavaliers are coming off a 98-82 loss on Monday night, splitting the two-game set with the Celtics, but losing prized rookie Evan Mobley in the process – adding to a list of walking wounded with a tough back-to-back on the slate.

In Monday’s loss, the shorthanded Cavs cut Boston’s nine-point loss to just one twice in the final three minutes, but couldn’t get over the hump. Playing without so many starters – including their leading scorer, Collin Sexton – a pair of reserves picked up the scoring slack.

Ricky Rubio, who moved into the starting lineup, led both teams with 28 points, going 9-for-20 from the floor, including 4-of-8 from deep, adding six boards and a pair of assists. Cedi came off the bench to tally a season-high 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting, including 6-of-12 from beyond the arc.

Before being clobbered by Golden State at home on Tuesday, the Nets had been right on course – winning eight of their last nine before falling by 18 to Steph Curry and Co.

James Harden led Brooklyn with 24 points and Kevin Durant followed up with 19, but Curry was almost unstoppable, cashing in on nine triples for 37 points in the win.

J.B. Bickerstaff will again have to cobble together a starting lineup and rotation with several of his bigs – along with Sexton and Lamar Stevens – still on the shelf. They return home to face those same Warriors, who’ll roll into Cleveland on Thursday night with the league’s best mark at 12-2.