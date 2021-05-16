Three Keys: Cavaliers at Nets

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
The Cavaliers close out the regular season on Sunday night when they travel to Brooklyn, taking on a Nets team that’s getting healthy and geared up a for the postseason.
The Wine & Gold fell in the 2020-21 season’s penultimate contest on Friday night D.C., sticking with Washington through the first two quarters before the Play-In-bound Wizards pulled away after intermission. Scott Brooks’ squad made 37 trips to the free throw line and Washington’s second unit outscored Cleveland’s, 58-16, with Russell Westbrook notching his 37th triple-double of the season in the win.
Brooklyn got their Big Three together for the first time since mid-February and went on to beat the Bulls after a slow start. It was the Nets fourth straight victory, as they tune up for the Playoffs, attempting to lock up the Conference’s 2nd seed with a win or a Bucks loss to Chicago. Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 22 points, but both James Harden and Kevin Durant showed some serious rust.
The Cavaliers have gotten the better of Brooklyn twice this season – both games immediately following a deal to acquire Jarrett Allen – including a wild double-overtime thriller at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on January 20.
In Cleveland’s crazy double-overtime win back in late January, Collin Sexton was almost unstoppable – especially during bonus basketball.
The Young Bull led both teams in that contest with 42 points – splashing home his first triple of the night with 1.2 seconds remaining in the first overtime to tie the game at 127-apiece and going 5-of-6 from the floor as Cleveland outscored Brooklyn, 20-8, in the second extra-session to take the win.
Sexton would proceed to finish with 25 points and a team-high nine assists the following night as his squad weathered a withering effort from the man who used to wear uniform Numeral 2 in Cleveland, Kyrie Irving.
Irving, who spent the first six years of his career in Cleveland and hit the single biggest shot in franchise history, led both teams with 38 points in the second meeting this year, one night after finishing with 37 in the first one.
In the two-game set in January – Irving’s first appearances at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse since his Boston debut in 2017 – the seven-time All-Star shot 56 percent from the floor, 41 percent from deep and 91 percent from the stripe.
Irving did not lead his team in assists in those contests, however. That was done by James Harden – who’s had some massive offensive showings in Cleveland but didn’t on those nights – leading both squads with 24 combined dimes in both games.
Jarrett Allen made an immediate splash when he landed in Cleveland – helping his new team drop his old team in immediate fashion.
In the double-OT contest – his Cavaliers debut – the fourth-year man from Texas doubled-up with 12 points and 11 boards, adding a game-high four blocks and a steal. Two nights later, he netted 19 points in 19 minutes of work, going 7-of-9 from the floor and adding six boards in the win.
After struggling offensively of late, tallying double-figure points just once in his previous five games, Allen looked like himself again on Friday night in D.C., doubling-up with 18 points and 14 boards to go with three helpers and a block.
With such versatility across their starting unit, the Nets don’t use a traditional lineup, with Blake Griffin starting in the middle for Steve Nash.
Griffin isn’t the same player he was during his years with the Clippers and Detroit, but despite struggling last night against Chicago, is beginning to find his rhythm heading into the NBA’s second season – doubling-up in a recent loss to Dallas before notching 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting two nights later in a win over Denver.
Allen will also have to tangle around the rim with Kevin Durant – who had a monster 38-point night in the overtime loss to Cleveland but didn’t play the following night. The 11-time All-Star and two-time Finals MVP has struggled of late, however, averaging just 13.0 points on a combined 8-of-27 shooting over his last two games.