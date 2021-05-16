Three Keys: Cavaliers at Nets

Key: Wrap It Up 1 of 3 The Cavaliers close out the regular season on Sunday night when they travel to Brooklyn, taking on a Nets team that’s getting healthy and geared up a for the postseason. The Wine & Gold fell in the 2020-21 season’s penultimate contest on Friday night D.C., sticking with Washington through the first two quarters before the Play-In-bound Wizards pulled away after intermission. Scott Brooks’ squad made 37 trips to the free throw line and Washington’s second unit outscored Cleveland’s, 58-16, with Russell Westbrook notching his 37th triple-double of the season in the win. Brooklyn got their Big Three together for the first time since mid-February and went on to beat the Bulls after a slow start. It was the Nets fourth straight victory, as they tune up for the Playoffs, attempting to lock up the Conference’s 2nd seed with a win or a Bucks loss to Chicago. Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 22 points, but both James Harden and Kevin Durant showed some serious rust. The Cavaliers have gotten the better of Brooklyn twice this season – both games immediately following a deal to acquire Jarrett Allen – including a wild double-overtime thriller at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on January 20.

Key: Cutting Down the Nets 2 of 3 In Cleveland’s crazy double-overtime win back in late January, Collin Sexton was almost unstoppable – especially during bonus basketball. The Young Bull led both teams in that contest with 42 points – splashing home his first triple of the night with 1.2 seconds remaining in the first overtime to tie the game at 127-apiece and going 5-of-6 from the floor as Cleveland outscored Brooklyn, 20-8, in the second extra-session to take the win. Sexton would proceed to finish with 25 points and a team-high nine assists the following night as his squad weathered a withering effort from the man who used to wear uniform Numeral 2 in Cleveland, Kyrie Irving. Irving, who spent the first six years of his career in Cleveland and hit the single biggest shot in franchise history, led both teams with 38 points in the second meeting this year, one night after finishing with 37 in the first one. In the two-game set in January – Irving’s first appearances at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse since his Boston debut in 2017 – the seven-time All-Star shot 56 percent from the floor, 41 percent from deep and 91 percent from the stripe. Irving did not lead his team in assists in those contests, however. That was done by James Harden – who’s had some massive offensive showings in Cleveland but didn’t on those nights – leading both squads with 24 combined dimes in both games.