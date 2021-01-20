Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Nets

Key: Cutting Down the Nets 1 of 3 It’s rare to use the expression “eagerly-awaited” for a game just 30 days into the regular season, but plenty of eyes will be on Wednesday night’s matchup between the Nets and Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. The storylines are plentiful – from the new-look Nets bringing their Big Three to town to the former Nets acquired in last week’s trade finally seeing the floor as Cavaliers to Cleveland’s backcourt getting healthy and possibly facing Kyrie Irving. The Wine and Gold snapped a three-game slide on Friday night – holding off the Knicks behind Andre Drummond’s mammoth performance, topping the century mark for the first time since their three-game win streak to start the season. Following that, Cleveland got an unexpected, but well-timed, four-day break after Sunday and Monday’s contests in Washington were postponed. Brooklyn has been busy since making the megadeal to land James Harden, and he’s been big in his first two appearances as a Net – posting a triple-double in his debut and outdueling the Greek Freak with a 34-point, 12-assist effort in a close win on MLK Day. Overall, the Nets have won four straight coming into tonight’s matchup – the first of two this week. They’ve topped the Wine and Gold in three straight and four of the last five.

Key: Fear the Beard 2 of 3 Love ‘em or hate ‘em, the Nets are the NBA’s new super-team – with last week’s monster three-team deal giving them three of the league’s most dynamic offensive weapons. After missing all of last season rehabbing his Achilles, Kevin Durant has looked like his (future) Hall of Fame self – averaging what was a team-high 30.6ppg through his first 11 games. Averaging 30-plus points for the first time since 2013-14, the 10-time All-Star and two-time Finals MVP has also been scorching of late – averaging 33.6 points over his last five games, topping the 30-point mark in four of those. Kyrie Irving – the man who hit the biggest shot in Cavaliers franchise history – hasn’t played against his former squad since the 2017-18 opener while he was still a member of the Celtics. Personal reasons have kept him out Brooklyn’s lineup since January 5, but the former No. 1 overall pick was off to a strong start before that – averaging 27.1ppg and 6.1apg through seven games. The Nets have gone 5-2 in his absence. Harden, as expected, never missed a beat after arriving from Houston – going off for 32 points, 14 assists and 12 boards in his debut and dropping another 30-plus on the Bucks in a Monday night victory. Having the Beard in the Eastern Conference is not great for most opponents, including the Cavaliers. Harden has scored at least 40 points on the Wine and Gold four times during his career – including three of the last four meetings. In his last appearance in Cleveland, the eight-time All-Star went for 55 points on 20-for-34 shooting with 10 triples.