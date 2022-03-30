Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Mavericks

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
The banged-up Cavaliers close out their homestand on Wednesday night, facing their final Western Conference foe of the season when Luka Doncic and the Mavericks visit Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The Wine & Gold (42-33) got a much-needed victory on Monday night, dropping Orlando for the second time this season and, more importantly, snapping a three-game slide as the regular season heads into its final month.
The Cavs currently sit the in the 7th-seed in the East, one full game behind the Raptors and 1.5 games back of the Bulls with six games to play after tonight – four on the road, two at home.
Monday’s victory might have helped in the standings, but it came at a cost – with Evan Mobley being the latest Cavalier sidelined by injury, spraining his left ankle in the second quarter and not returning after half. As of now, there’s no timetable on the Rookie of the Year candidate’s return beyond this evening.
Darius Garland turned in another gem, leading both teams with 25 points and a game-high 12 assists – his fifth double-double in his last six outings.
Lauri Markkanen bounced back from a banged knee to notch half of his 20 points in the fourth quarter. And Kevin Love, moved into the starting lineup to start the second half, finished with 19 points and seven boards in the win.
The Mavericks are playing the second half of a back-to-back and tipping off a four-game roadie tonight in Cleveland – having demolished the reeling Lakers on Tuesday night in Dallas.
Luka Doncic led seven Mavs (47-29) in double-figures with his 10th triple-double of the season – 46th of his career – leading everyone with 34 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds in just under 30 minutes of work.
The red-hot Mavs – winners of four of their last five and 11 of 15 in March – trail the Warriors for the 3rd-seed in the West by just a game headed into the season’s final week.
After wrapping up the three-game homestand, the Cavs hit the road this weekend – traveling to Atlanta for the second half of the back-to-back on Thursday night against the Hawks before taking on the Knicks in New York on Saturday. Cleveland returns home for a Sunday night showdown against Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Sixers.
The Cavaliers crushed Dallas in the first meeting between these two this year – and they were due. In that late-November win, Cleveland opened up a double-digit lead in the first half, shot 68 percent from the floor in the second half and coasted past the Mavs by 18 points. The victory also snapped the Cavs six-game losing streak in the series, with Dallas winning the last four by an average of 27 points per.
The Cavaliers also lead the all-time series against Dallas, but just barely, holding a 41-39 advantage.
The single-game rebounding leader in the series for the Mavericks is Dirk Nowitzki, who pulled down 20 boards in a 2007 loss in Dallas. For Cleveland, the all-time mark was set by one of the most underrated Cavaliers in franchise history – Cliff Robinson, who averaged 17.7ppg in three seasons in the early ‘80s – and led the team with 22 boards in a 1983 win – tying World B. Free with a team-high 23 points.
Cavaliers assistant coach Greg Buckner was originally drafted by the Mavericks – taken with the 53rd overall pick out of Clemson in 1998, the same year Dallas traded for Dirk Nowitzki at the top of the first round.
Buckner spent four seasons in two separate stints with the Mavericks, playing in 129 games through his first three years before returning for a single season in 2006-07. The Kentucky native has been on the Cavaliers staff for the past two seasons and was with J.B. Bickerstaff in his previous two jobs in Memphis and Houston.
Mavericks guard Trey Burke and Cavs guard Caris LeVert were both born in Columbus. And reserve Mavs guard Brandon Knight played in 43 games for Cleveland during the 2018-19 and ’19-20 seasons.