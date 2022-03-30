Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Mavericks

Rest of the West

The banged-up Cavaliers close out their homestand on Wednesday night, facing their final Western Conference foe of the season when Luka Doncic and the Mavericks visit Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Wine & Gold (42-33) got a much-needed victory on Monday night, dropping Orlando for the second time this season and, more importantly, snapping a three-game slide as the regular season heads into its final month.

The Cavs currently sit the in the 7th-seed in the East, one full game behind the Raptors and 1.5 games back of the Bulls with six games to play after tonight – four on the road, two at home.

Monday’s victory might have helped in the standings, but it came at a cost – with Evan Mobley being the latest Cavalier sidelined by injury, spraining his left ankle in the second quarter and not returning after half. As of now, there’s no timetable on the Rookie of the Year candidate’s return beyond this evening.

Darius Garland turned in another gem, leading both teams with 25 points and a game-high 12 assists – his fifth double-double in his last six outings.

Lauri Markkanen bounced back from a banged knee to notch half of his 20 points in the fourth quarter. And Kevin Love, moved into the starting lineup to start the second half, finished with 19 points and seven boards in the win.

The Mavericks are playing the second half of a back-to-back and tipping off a four-game roadie tonight in Cleveland – having demolished the reeling Lakers on Tuesday night in Dallas.

Luka Doncic led seven Mavs (47-29) in double-figures with his 10th triple-double of the season – 46th of his career – leading everyone with 34 points, 12 assists and 12 rebounds in just under 30 minutes of work.

The red-hot Mavs – winners of four of their last five and 11 of 15 in March – trail the Warriors for the 3rd-seed in the West by just a game headed into the season’s final week.

After wrapping up the three-game homestand, the Cavs hit the road this weekend – traveling to Atlanta for the second half of the back-to-back on Thursday night against the Hawks before taking on the Knicks in New York on Saturday. Cleveland returns home for a Sunday night showdown against Joel Embiid, James Harden and the Sixers.