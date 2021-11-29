Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Mavericks

Deep in the Heart of Texas

The Cavaliers capped off their four-game homestand with a much-needed victory on Saturday night, but the sledding gets tougher again as they hit the road for three games – beginning with a Monday night matchup with the Mavericks in Dallas.

Cleveland snapped a season-long five-game skid with Saturday’s win over the Magic, jumping out to a solid lead after intermission and pulling away down the stretch. But the best news of the night came before the game, when the team formally announced the return of Evan Mobley.

The Wine & Gold’s prized rookie shook off some initial rust and came up big again, swatting a game-high four shots – his third contest this season with four blocks – to go with 13 points on 5-of-12 shooting, including 2-of-4 from deep, adding nine boards and three assists.

Darius Garland led both teams with a season-best 26 points – his sixth 20-point game in his last eight outings – going 11-for-21 from the floor and adding a game-high 11 assists.

Jarrett Allen notched his third straight double-double – and eighth in his last 10 games – finishing with 19 points and a team-best 11 boards, going 8-of-9 from the field, adding three assists and a pair of blocks. And Lauri Markkanen finished with 20 points on 8-of-13 shooting, including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc, for his second 20-point outing in three games since his return.

The Mavericks fell three times in a recent four-game trip and lost to the Wizards in their return home on Saturday night. Luka Doncic led both teams with 33 points and 11 assists, but no other Dallas player had more than 14 points in the loss.

Dallas has dropped five of its last eight games after getting off to a strong start, but still lead the Southwest Division with a 10-8 mark.

On the Wine & Gold’s three-game trip this week, they’ll face three division leaders – traveling to Miami on Wednesday, where they’ll try to snap a 20-game slide on South Beach, before closing out in D.C. against a Wizards team tied with the Heat atop the Southeast Division.