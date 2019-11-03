Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Mavericks

Key: Protect This House 1 of 3 The Cavaliers have struggled so far on the road, but they’ve been perfect on their home floor – and they’ll look to make it three straight when they welcome Luke Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Sunday night. After an ugly second quarter, the Cavaliers could never quite get over the hump on Friday night in Indiana and remain winless away from the North Shore. After a solid start, the Wine and Gold went 5-for-20 in the second quarter, getting outscored 23-11 in the process and never quite put it back together. They cut Indy’s 11-point lead to just six in the closing moments, but could get no closer. After winning their first two games, the Mavericks have dropped two of three – including an overtime thriller to the Lakers on Friday night in Dallas. Luka Doncic and LeBron James had an epic duel, but Antony Davis – who notched 31 points on top of James’ 39 – proved to be the difference for L.A. The Cavaliers – who are averaging 113.5 points in their first two home games – are 6-3 in their last nine games since March 2015 against Dallas, including three of the last four here in Cleveland.

Key: His Name is Luka 2 of 3 It’s not often that both teams come out of a trade as happy as Dallas and Atlanta did when they made the Trae Young-Luka Doncic swap in the 2018 Draft. Both are well on their way to superstar status and have completely turned their respective franchises around. Doncic has been outstanding all year – but took it to another level on Friday night – posting his second 30-point game of the season and second triple-double, finishing with 31 points, 15 assists and 13 rebounds in the loss to the Lakers. The reigning Rookie of the Year played in just one of the two meetings against Cleveland last year, and he was stellar in that contest, netting a game-high 35 points to go with 11 boards and six assists in a 13-point win for the Mavericks. Collin Sexton didn’t have quite the rookie season that Doncic and Young had, but he wasn’t far behind – ranking in the Top 5 in that class in free throw percentage, three-point percentage, overall field goal percentage, games-played, double-figure scoring games and assists. This season, he’s extended his streak of scoring at least 16 points to 22 straight games, including Friday night’s loss in Indiana – notching 15 of his 21 points after intermission – going 9-for-21 from the floor to go with three boards and a pair of steals.