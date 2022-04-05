Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Magic

Final Flurry

The Wine & Gold begin the final week of the regular season on the road, looking to get their mojo back before the postseason as they tip off a two-game trip with a Tuesday night matchup with the Magic in Orlando.

The Cavaliers (43-36) are coming off a frustrating loss to the Sixers on Sunday night, with Philly making 42 trips to the line as Joel Embiid exploded for 44 points and 17 boards to seal the season sweep.

With three games to go, the Cavs sit in the Conference’s 7th-seed, 2.5 games behind both Chicago and Toronto and 1.5 games over the 8th-seeded Hawks.

Orlando (20-59) doesn’t have to concern itself with postseason positioning, matching the Rockets for the league’s worst mark. The Magic have dropped six straight and 9 of their last 11, including a close shave in Cleveland last week.

The Cavaliers haven’t dropped any of the four games to Philadelphia this year by more than 10 points, but that didn’t make Sunday’s defeat any less frustrating, with Embiid and James Harden combining to take one more free throw than Cleveland attempted as a team. The loss also puts J.B. Bickerstaff’s young squad in a precarious position to avoid the Play-In Tournament.

Darius Garland led the Cavaliers with 23 points to go with adding four boards, four assists and a game-high four steals.

Caris LeVert pitched in with 18 points and a team-high seven dimes while Lamar Stevens came off the bench to net 18 points of his own, leading Cleveland with three swats.

Lauri Markkanen finished with 16 points, going 4-of-7 from deep to go with seven boards before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

In this final week, the Magic are looking to the upcoming Draft as they close out a rebuilding season – dropping their seventh game this season by at least 30 points on Sunday in New York. Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Wendell Carter Jr. all missed the contest and Cole Anthony logged less than three minutes.

The Cavaliers wrap up the regular season this weekend – taking on the Nets in a Friday night battle at Barclays Center followed by a Sunday night showdown with the Bucks at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.