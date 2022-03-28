Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Magic

Magic Act II

After dropping their last three with only eight games remaining in the regular season, the Wine & Gold are getting down to must-win opportunities as the Orlando Magic roll in for the second game of a three-game homestand.

Once again, it was a slow start that doomed the Cavaliers (41-33) on Saturday night – tallying just 35 points in the first half, digging themselves a 19-point hole before intermission before a furious fourth-quarter rally came up just short. The loss dropped Cleveland into the Eastern Conference’s 7th spot, one game behind Toronto.

The Magic (20-55) have no such concerns, tied with Detroit for the worst mark in the Conference. Jamahl Mosley’s young squad has split its last four, however, including a home win over the Warriors – and nearly pulled off an overtime win over Sacramento on Saturday night.

Just four Cavaliers notched double-figures in Saturday night’s loss, with Darius Garland once again leading the way – scoring 14 of his game-high 28 points in that fourth quarter.

Caris LeVert moved into the starting lineup and finished with 17 points on 7-for-14 shooting, netting nine of those points in the fourth quarter.

Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 14 points and Lamar Stevens added 13 off the bench.

The Magic got 19 points from impressive rookie Franz Wagner in Saturday’s OT loss to the Kings, with Mo Bamba doubling-up with 18 points and 13 boards and Markelle Fultz, playing just his 11th game this season, adding 16 points off the bench.

The Cavaliers close out the homestand on Wednesday night when they welcome Luka Doncic and the Mavericks to town then close out the month of March the following night in Atlanta. In April, the Cavs play three of their final five games on the road – beginning with a Saturday night meeting with the Knicks in New York.