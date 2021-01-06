Three Keys: Cavaliers at Magic

Key: Splitsville 1 of 3 On Wednesday night, the Wine & Gold will attempt to even the two-game series against the Magic after dropping a lopsided decision on Monday night in Orlando. The shorthanded Cavs came into Monday night’s contest with a seriously banged-up roster and the Magic exploited that early – running off the game’s first 10 points, then pulling away for good in the third – outscoring Cleveland by 20 in the period and pulling away in the fourth to hand J.B. Bickerstaff’s squad their third loss in their last four games. The Cavaliers were already without Kevin Love, Isaac Okoro, Matthew Dellavedova, Kevin Porter Jr. and Dylan Windler on Monday night. Darius Garland was ruled out with a right shoulder sprain and could now miss up to a week and Dante Exum injured his right calf less than a minute into the game and could be sidelined for 6-8 weeks. After wrapping up the two-game set with Orlando, the Cavs complete their longest junket of the first half – traveling to face Memphis on Thursday before completing the trip on Saturday night in Milwaukee.

Key: Facing Forward 2 of 3 The Magic came into Monday’s contest near the bottom of the league from beyond the arc. But Orlando – most notably Aaron Gordon – found the stroke against Cleveland. On the night, the Magic shot 44 percent from long-range, but most of that was due to their high-flying forward, who went 6-of-9 from deep – leading Orlando with 24 points in the win. The former Arizona standout also did most of his damage in the fateful third quarter – netting 13 of his 24 in the period, going 5-of-6 from the floor and drilling all three threes he attempted. His opposite on Monday night – Larry Nance Jr. – struggled to get anything going – finishing with four points on 2-of-6 shooting, adding three boards, three assists and a pair of steals. That outing was an anomaly for Nance, who has been Cleveland’s Mr. Do-It-All this season, ranking second on the team in minutes, rebounds and assists while leading the squad – and the NBA – in steals by a fairly large margin.