Three Keys: Cavaliers at Magic

Key: Sunshine Statement 1 of 3 The Wine & Gold’s six-game junket rolls on this week in Orlando – with the first of two against the Magic slated for Monday night and the second on Wednesday. The Cavaliers answered another gut-check challenge on the road this past Saturday night – overcoming a sluggish start and a 15-point deficit midway through the third quarter, rallying late in Atlanta to get back in the win column after dropping two straight. Cleveland held the league’s highest-scoring squad to just 91 points and held Trae Young to half his scoring average. After running off the first four to start the season for the first time in franchise history, the Magic have dropped their last two, including a Saturday night home loss to the Thunder – shooting just 28 percent from the floor in the fourth quarter, missing all 10 three-pointers they attempted. Orlando won all three meetings against the Wine & Gold last year, including their home opener and both contests in Cleveland.

Key: Finding Your Center 2 of 3 It’s somewhat amazing how long Nikola Vucevic has flown under the radar as one of the best big men in the Eastern Conference. Now in his 10th season out of USC, he’s already off to another All-Star-level campaign. Vucevic, who’s averaged a double-double in seven of those first nine years, is currently the Magic’s second-leading scorer and leading rebounder and has been warming up heading into tonight’s matchup – doubling-up in each of his last three, averaging 25.7 points and 11.0 boards over that stretch. The veteran big man missed two of the three meetings with Cleveland last year, but has 20.5 and 11.0 over the last four. Vucevic comes into the contest as the East’s 4th-leading rebounder. Andre Drummond comes in as the league’s leading rebounder – snagging 14.2 per contest. He also made Cavaliers history against the Hawks – becoming the first Cavalier in team history to start the season with his sixth straight double-double. The 9th-year man from UConn has been doing it on both ends, too – coming into tonight’s action tied for fourth in the league in both steals and blocks, swatting six Knicks’ offerings in a loss last week. In 26 head-to-head meetings with the Magic, Drummond has averaged a symmetrical 13.3 points and 13.5 boards.