Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Magic

Key: Magic Act 1 of 3 For the second time on this homestand and the third time this season, the Wine & Gold take on Orlando – wrapping up their six-game stay on Friday night before hitting the road for five of the next six. Friday’s matchup features two teams going in opposite directions. The Magic are looking for their fourth straight win; the Cavaliers are trying to avoid their 11th loss in the last 12 outings. On Tuesday night, the Cavaliers saw the Pistons shoot 51 percent from beyond the arc, run out to a big early lead and never look back. On the night, Detroit canned 18 three-pointers, got big performances from Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond and got a combined 67 points from their reserves. The Magic have been on a tear this week. After snapping a three-game skid with a 12-point win over Cleveland last Wednesday night, the Magic have gone 3-1 – with consecutive wins over Golden State, Washington, and Phoenix. In those last two victories, Orlando has averaged 127.5 points while hitting a combined 29 triples in those wins. The Cavaliers have dropped the first two decisions to Orlando this season – with one more meeting slated for late March. But they’ve been good against the Magic over the years, running up an 11-2 mark against them at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse dating back to 2013.

Key: Fast Forward 2 of 3 Aaron Gordon hasn’t had the season he’d hoped for through the quarter turn, but he’s been heating up lately and comes to Cleveland following his best performance of the year. In Wednesday night’s win over the Suns, the sixth-year man from Arizona went off for a season-high 32 points, going 13-for-15 from the floor, canning all five three-pointers he attempted, adding five boards and five assists. With Nikola Vucevic still on the shelf with a right ankle injury, Gordon has been forced to pick up some of the slack offensively – and he’s been good of late, doubling-up with 18 points and 11 boards in Orlando’s win over Washington earlier this week. Gordon has had some solid outings against Cleveland, but was out with an injury the last two times these teams faced off and was held to just nine points on 2-of-8 shooting in the opener this season. Gordon will lock up against Cedi Osman, Kevin Love and Larry Nance Jr. at different points tonight. After going through a rough patch, Cedi has been rock-solid over the past week – netting double-figures in five of his last six outings, averaging 13.7ppg over that stretch, shooting 49 percent from the floor and 39 percent from long-range. In four of those six games, Osman has shot better than 60 percent from the floor. Osman has tallied double-figures in both games against Orlando this year – notching 13 points in the opener and 14 points in Cleveland’s loss to the Magic last week.