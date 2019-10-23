Three Keys: Cavaliers at Magic

Key: Magical Mystery Tour 1 of 3 After a four-game preseason with a new head coach, no one’s quite sure what to expect in Wednesday night’s opener in Orlando. The Cavaliers have looked razor sharp, like the first three quarters against Detroit, and completely disjointed, like much of their last two games against Boston. The Magic split six preseason games, dropping their final three. On Wednesday night, though, it’s for real, and Coach John Beilein will make his NBA debut with a fairly-healthy squad. The Southeast Division-champion Magic have won three straight against Cleveland on their home floor, turning the tables after the Wine & Gold rattled off 17 straight in the series. It’s the second time that these two have tangled on opening night, but it’s been a while; the last time they did, Penny Hardaway led the Magic in scoring. That was five years before two of Cleveland’s three first rounders were born. Those rookies and their head coach make their NBA debut on Wednesday night, with the Wine & Gold returning for the home opener at the newly-renovated Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse against Indiana on Saturday night.

Key: YoungBloods 2 of 3 The Cavaliers go into the 2019-20 opener with exactly one player – Kevin Love – who was born in the 1980s. Cleveland’s young guns finally get a chance to show their stuff under the bright lights. Collin Sexton, Darius Garland and Kevin Porter are all still under drinking age, but they stand to be major pieces of the Wine & Gold’s fortunes this year. Sexton is coming off one of the best rookie seasons in franchise history – ranking in the top five among his freshman class in scoring, assists, free throw percentage, three-point percentage, games played, minutes played and assists. He broke Kyrie Irving’s rookie record for three-pointers with 119 and was the only Cavalier to play in all 82 games. Darius Garland blew the Cavs brass away with a long-distance shooting display and showed flashes of his range in the preseason. He hasn’t played a competitive game since last November, with just a handful of college games under his belt. The 19-year-old will get thrown right into the fire on Wednesday night. Some felt that Kevin Porter Jr. was the steal of the 2019 Draft out of USC, and he showed flashes of his off-the-charts athleticism in spurts during the preseason. The lefty from Seattle should see plenty of action off the bench in his NBA debut.