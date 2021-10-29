Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Lakers

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
The Cavaliers literally could not have gotten off to a better start to their current five-game road trip – stifling the Nuggets and Clippers to build off a home win over Atlanta last Saturday night. And on Friday, they look to extend their win streak to four – taking on Anthony Davis and the banged-up Lakers at STAPLES Center.
J.B. Bickerstaff’s young squad has been one of the surprise stories in the league so far – dropping three straight Playoff teams and holding each under the century mark in the process.
On Wednesday night in L.A., the Cavs completely stymied Ty Lue’s Clippers, holding them to 36 percent shooting, including 9-of-41 from beyond the arc. Cleveland held Paul George to 12 points on 6-of-20 shooting as L.A. managed just 14 points in the first quarter and 15 in the fourth.
The Cavs were led by Collin Sexton’s 26 points – two of those coming on a monstrous left-handed dunk over Nicolas Batum in the second quarter – as the Young Bull finished 12-for-20 from the floor, adding seven boards and three steals in the win. Sexton’s nasty throwdown even got the attention of the Lakers starting small forward.
In his homecoming, rookie Evan Mobley doubled-up again with 12 points, 10 boards and two more blocked shots. With 10 swats on the season, Mobley is tied with the Greek Freak for 4th-most in the league, just two fewer than the guy he’ll face on Friday night – Anthony Davis.
Davis is off to an outstanding start to his 10th NBA season – leading L.A. at 28.4ppg, topping the 30-point mark in three of his five outings this season, including the previous two. His 35-point effort was enough to get the Lakers past San Antonio in overtime, but his 30-point night on Wednesday in Oklahoma City wasn’t enough – as the Thunder rallied from a 23-point first-half deficit to steal the win.
After Friday’s meeting in L.A., the Wine & Gold play the second half of the rugged back-to-back on Saturday night in Phoenix, taking on Devin Booker and the Western Conference Champs before wrapping up the roadie on Monday night in Charlotte.
The Cavaliers dropped both contests to the Lakers last season, three straight overall and five of the last six. Before that recent run, the Wine & Gold had run off seven straight wins in the series. L.A. leads the all-time series, 66-51, including a 40-19 advantage in Tinseltown.
As you might imagine, the all-time single-game assist leader in the series for the Lakers is Magic Johnson – who handed out 22 assists to go with his 23 points in the reigning Champs’ double-digit win at the Coliseum.
The all-time best is the incomparable Footsie Walker, who handed out 18 dimes in the Cavaliers’ epic 4OT win over the NBA Champion Lakers back in 1980, also at the Coliseum. In that legendary battle, Mike Mitchell, Dave Robisch and Randy Smith all had 30-plus points for Cleveland. The Lakers got 42 points from Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, 30 from Magic Johnson and 12 more from power forward Jim Chones.
Jim Chones spent two seasons – 1979 through 1981 – with the Lakers, playing in all 82 games each year while averaging 10.7 points and 7.5 boards per. Chones won the 1980 title with the Lakers, who topped Dr. J’s Sixers in six games.
Kevin Love and Lakers guard Russell Westbrook were roommates on the road during their playing days at UCLA and went to be the 4th and 5th overall picks of the 2008 Draft.
And, yes, the Lakers have a guy named LeBron James – who missed L.A.’s last two games with an ankle injury but might go on Friday – and is the Cavaliers all-time franchise leader in games played (849), points scored (23,119), rebounds (6,190), assists (6,228), steals (1,376), field goals made (8,369), three-pointers made (1,251), free throws made (5,130) and triple-doubles (64).