Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Lakers

Hollywood Ending

The Cavaliers literally could not have gotten off to a better start to their current five-game road trip – stifling the Nuggets and Clippers to build off a home win over Atlanta last Saturday night. And on Friday, they look to extend their win streak to four – taking on Anthony Davis and the banged-up Lakers at STAPLES Center.

J.B. Bickerstaff’s young squad has been one of the surprise stories in the league so far – dropping three straight Playoff teams and holding each under the century mark in the process.

On Wednesday night in L.A., the Cavs completely stymied Ty Lue’s Clippers, holding them to 36 percent shooting, including 9-of-41 from beyond the arc. Cleveland held Paul George to 12 points on 6-of-20 shooting as L.A. managed just 14 points in the first quarter and 15 in the fourth.

The Cavs were led by Collin Sexton’s 26 points – two of those coming on a monstrous left-handed dunk over Nicolas Batum in the second quarter – as the Young Bull finished 12-for-20 from the floor, adding seven boards and three steals in the win. Sexton’s nasty throwdown even got the attention of the Lakers starting small forward.

In his homecoming, rookie Evan Mobley doubled-up again with 12 points, 10 boards and two more blocked shots. With 10 swats on the season, Mobley is tied with the Greek Freak for 4th-most in the league, just two fewer than the guy he’ll face on Friday night – Anthony Davis.

Davis is off to an outstanding start to his 10th NBA season – leading L.A. at 28.4ppg, topping the 30-point mark in three of his five outings this season, including the previous two. His 35-point effort was enough to get the Lakers past San Antonio in overtime, but his 30-point night on Wednesday in Oklahoma City wasn’t enough – as the Thunder rallied from a 23-point first-half deficit to steal the win.

After Friday’s meeting in L.A., the Wine & Gold play the second half of the rugged back-to-back on Saturday night in Phoenix, taking on Devin Booker and the Western Conference Champs before wrapping up the roadie on Monday night in Charlotte.