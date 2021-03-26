Three Keys: Cavaliers at Lakers

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
When fans examined the schedule for the second half of the season, tonight’s Cavaliers matchup against the Lakers will probably not look like how they’d envisioned it.
The Lakers come into the meeting without both LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf) and have lost four straight ,i>and are now two games back – behind both the Suns and Clippers in their own Division. After a four-game win streak, followed by a four-game losing streak, the Cavs come to California having won three of five.
Cleveland opened the trip with a satisfying team victory on Wednesday night in Chicago – jumping on the Bulls early, holding off an early fourth-quarter run and pulling away late in the first meeting this season. The Cavs were without their leading scorer, Collin Sexton, but got solid contributions up and down the lineup on the eve of the Trade Deadline.
The shorthanded Lakers left a lot on the floor in a Thursday night loss to the red-hot Sixers, who’ve won 10 of 11 despite being without Joel Embiid. They lost Dwight Howard to an ejection early in Thursday’s contest, but it didn’t matter, building up a big lead over L.A. before holding off a late Lakers rally.
Frank Vogel’s squad has dropped all four contests – including the game he left in – since LeBron’s injury.
After running off seven straight wins against L.A., the Cavs had dropped four of the last five, including the Lakers sole visit to Cleveland back in late January.
The Cavaliers got excellent production from several players in Wednesday night’s win, and one of those stars will be suiting up against his former squad on Friday night.
Larry Nance Jr. had his best performance since returning from a hand injury earlier this month – doing a little bit of everything in the victory. The sixth-year man, taken with the 27th overall pick by the Lakers back in 2015, finished with 14 points and 14 boards, adding five assist, two steals and a block.
Nance’s big offensive rebound and subsequent three-pointer after Chicago had cut Cleveland’s lead to a deuce early in the fourth quarter turned the game’s tide for good.
The Akron native will spend some of the night trying to contain Markieff Morris, but he’ll also get a good look at his friend and former teammate, Kyle Kuzma.
Kuzma, also a 27th overall selection (by the Nets before being sent to L.A.), is having his worst offensive season as a pro, but did lead the Lakers on Thursday night with 25 points.
The fourth-year man, who’s had a pair of 20-point performances during his career against Cleveland, will have to pick up some of L.A.’s scoring load with their dynamic duo on the shelf.
With Collin Sexton out of the lineup on Wednesday night in Chicago, Darius Garland took charge of Cleveland’s playmaking duties – handing out a game-high nine assists to go with his team-high 22 points in the win.
With the Young Bull a game-time decision on Friday, Garland may have to run the show solo again.
After posting back-to-back 11-point clunkers on the other side of the All-Star Break, Garland has been outstanding in the five games since – averaging 21.6ppg over that stretch, posting three 20-point performances and averaging an even 6.0 dimes per.
On Friday night, the sophomore from Vanderbilt – who’s averaged 13.5 points per in two career meetings against L.A. – will see plenty of Dennis Schroeder, the Lakers leading scorer with LeBron and Anthony Davis out.
The German import, now in his eighth season, doubled-up with 20 points and a game-high 11 assists in Thursday night’s loss, and he’s got plenty of regular and postseason experience against the Wine & Gold – averaging 13.6 points in 29 career contests against Cleveland, with eight 20-point games and a 30-point performance last year on his resume.