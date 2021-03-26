Three Keys: Cavaliers at Lakers

Key: Hooray for Hollywood

When fans examined the schedule for the second half of the season, tonight’s Cavaliers matchup against the Lakers will probably not look like how they’d envisioned it.

The Lakers come into the meeting without both LeBron James (ankle) and Anthony Davis (calf) and have lost four straight ,i>and are now two games back – behind both the Suns and Clippers in their own Division. After a four-game win streak, followed by a four-game losing streak, the Cavs come to California having won three of five.

Cleveland opened the trip with a satisfying team victory on Wednesday night in Chicago – jumping on the Bulls early, holding off an early fourth-quarter run and pulling away late in the first meeting this season. The Cavs were without their leading scorer, Collin Sexton, but got solid contributions up and down the lineup on the eve of the Trade Deadline.

The shorthanded Lakers left a lot on the floor in a Thursday night loss to the red-hot Sixers, who’ve won 10 of 11 despite being without Joel Embiid. They lost Dwight Howard to an ejection early in Thursday’s contest, but it didn’t matter, building up a big lead over L.A. before holding off a late Lakers rally.

Frank Vogel’s squad has dropped all four contests – including the game he left in – since LeBron’s injury.

After running off seven straight wins against L.A., the Cavs had dropped four of the last five, including the Lakers sole visit to Cleveland back in late January.