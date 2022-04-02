Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Knicks

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Time is winding down on the 2021-22 regular season, with just a handful of games remaining as the Cavaliers continue their postseason push in a rare matinee at Madison Square Garden.
The Wine & Gold (42-35) come into today’s contest looking to turn the tide on a recent slide that’s seen them drop five of their last six, including a Thursday night decision in Atlanta. With five games to go, the banged-up Cavs sit three full games behind the Raptors for the 6th seed and two games ahead of the Nets, Hornets and Hawks.
The Knicks (34-43) were officially eliminated from postseason contention when Atlanta won on Thursday night, but have been playing well of late. Before a recent loss to Charlotte, the Knicks had won four straight, including road victories in Chicago and Miami.
The Cavaliers have battled through injuries all season long, but losing starting big men, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, has really made things difficult down the stretch. Thursday night’s one-sided loss in Atlanta was a prime example.
In the loss, Cleveland fell behind by double-digits late in the first quarter despite shooting the ball well. Trae Young led all scorers, and the Wine and Gold never really made a push in the second half.
One bright spot for the Cavaliers was Cedi Osman, who bounced back from back-to-back DNP-CDs to lead Cleveland with 21 points in 27 minutes off the bench, going 7-for-10 from the floor, including 3-of-6 from deep.
Evan Fournier led New York with 30 points and Alec Burks doubled-up but Charlotte notched 68 points after intermission to snap New York’s four-game run on Wednesday night at the Garden.
The Cavaliers return home to face the Sixers on Sunday night before their final trip of the year – traveling to Orlando on Tuesday night followed by what could be a huge Friday night matchup in Brooklyn. The Wine and Gold close out the regular season next Sunday when the Bucks roll into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The Cavaliers come into today’s contest looking for the three-game season sweep. Cleveland shot 77 percent from deep after halftime and Evan Mobley scored 26 points in an early-November victory at the Garden and hanging on for a two-point win at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in late January, with three Cavaliers netting double-doubles in the win.
Despite winning three of the last four, the Knicks lead the all-time regular season series, 116-102. The Wine & Gold have not fared well against New York in the postseason, having dropped all three series – in 1978, 1995 and ’96 – piling up exactly one win over that stretch.
The all-time single-game assists leader in the series for New York is Michael Ray Richardson, who handed out 19 in a Knicks loss at the Garden in 1981 – with Kenny Carr’s 30 points leading the way for Cleveland. The Wine and Gold’s top assist man is Mark Price, who finished with 18 assists and 16 points in Cavaliers blowout win back 1989.
The Knicks have a few Cavaliers connections on their roster. Former MVP Derrick Rose played in 16 games for Cleveland in 2017-18 before being dealt to Utah at that year’s Deadline. Alec Burks logged 34 games with the Wine & Gold back in 2018-19 before sent to Sacramento at that same year’s Deadline.