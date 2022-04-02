Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Knicks

New York Groove

Time is winding down on the 2021-22 regular season, with just a handful of games remaining as the Cavaliers continue their postseason push in a rare matinee at Madison Square Garden.

The Wine & Gold (42-35) come into today’s contest looking to turn the tide on a recent slide that’s seen them drop five of their last six, including a Thursday night decision in Atlanta. With five games to go, the banged-up Cavs sit three full games behind the Raptors for the 6th seed and two games ahead of the Nets, Hornets and Hawks.

The Knicks (34-43) were officially eliminated from postseason contention when Atlanta won on Thursday night, but have been playing well of late. Before a recent loss to Charlotte, the Knicks had won four straight, including road victories in Chicago and Miami.

The Cavaliers have battled through injuries all season long, but losing starting big men, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, has really made things difficult down the stretch. Thursday night’s one-sided loss in Atlanta was a prime example.

In the loss, Cleveland fell behind by double-digits late in the first quarter despite shooting the ball well. Trae Young led all scorers, and the Wine and Gold never really made a push in the second half.

One bright spot for the Cavaliers was Cedi Osman, who bounced back from back-to-back DNP-CDs to lead Cleveland with 21 points in 27 minutes off the bench, going 7-for-10 from the floor, including 3-of-6 from deep.

Evan Fournier led New York with 30 points and Alec Burks doubled-up but Charlotte notched 68 points after intermission to snap New York’s four-game run on Wednesday night at the Garden.

The Cavaliers return home to face the Sixers on Sunday night before their final trip of the year – traveling to Orlando on Tuesday night followed by what could be a huge Friday night matchup in Brooklyn. The Wine and Gold close out the regular season next Sunday when the Bucks roll into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.