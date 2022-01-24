Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Home Cookin'

After getting back in the win column on Saturday night, the Wine & Gold’s three-game homestand continues this Monday when they welcome RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and the Knicks to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavaliers earned an ugly win against OKC on Saturday night – dropping the Thunder for the second time in a week. In the victory, Cleveland committed 23 turnovers, missed 17 free throws and shot just 27 percent in the final period. But a win is a win, and that marked the Wine & Gold’s seventh in their last nine outings.

Three Cavaliers starters doubled-up in the victory – led by Darius Garland, who notched his sixth double-double in his last seven games, finishing with a team-high 23 points and a game-high 11 assists – equaling the total of OKC’s combined starting five.

Evan Mobley grabbed a game-high 17 boards to go with 15 points and Jarrett Allen doubled-up for the fifth time in his last seven outings and for the 25th time this season – adding 14 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

With the victory, the Cavaliers improved to 13-9 at home and 13-9 against the Western Conference so far this season.

Before embarking on a key three-game roadie beginning tonight in Cleveland, the Knicks salvaged a four-game homestand and snapped a three-game skid – dropping the Clippers on Sunday afternoon in New York.

RJ Barrett’s 28-point, 14-rebound double-double lifted a Knicks team into a tie with Washington for the 10th and final spot for the play-in tournament. Like the Cavs recent win, New York’s victory wasn’t a thing of beauty, netting just 19 points in the final stanza to hold off the Clippers.

The Cavaliers close out the homestand on Wednesday night when they welcome the Greek Freak and his World Champion Bucks to town followed by a back-to-back to close out the month – traveling to Motown for a Sunday night showdown with the Pistons followed by a Monday night home matchup against Brandon Ingram and the Pelicans.