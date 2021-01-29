Three Keys: Cavaliers at Knicks

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Though the season is just past the quarter mark, the Cavaliers and Knicks are squaring off for the third time – with the Wine & Gold traveling to the Mecca of Basketball on Friday night.
Cleveland snapped its two-game skein on Wednesday night, dropping the Pistons for the second time this season and fourth straight overall – pulling away in the second half for the win. Collin Sexton and Andre Drummond each had big nights as the Cavs got back to the .500 mark with a four-game homestand looming on the other end of the weekend.
The road-weary Knicks look to get a boost at the Garden after a four-game West Coast trip – dropping the last three, including Tuesday night’s two-TD loss to the red-hot Jazz. Tom Thibodeau’s squad has played 12 of their last 19 on the road and now get a pair on their own floor against the Cavs on Friday and Clippers on Sunday.
The two teams have split the season series this year. New York snapped Cleveland’s three-game run to start the season and the Cavs tagged them back exactly two weeks ago at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. This is the Cavs first visit to New York this season. They lost their last one – back in November last year – but took the previous 11 straight at MSG.
Despite spending the majority of his career in the two biggest media markets in the country, Julius Randle has still somehow flown under the radar throughout those seven seasons.
His most recent might be his best, flourishing under Tom Thibodeau in his second full season in New York. Randle comes into tonight’s contest averaging career-bests in scoring (22.5ppg) and rebounds (11.3) and has stacked up 13 double-doubles – and one triple-double, on December 29 vs. Cleveland – through his first 19 games.
The 7th overall pick back in 2014 out of Kentucky has seven 20-point-plus games in his career against Cleveland – netting 28 points in each meeting this season, shooting 56 percent from the floor and 75 percent (6-of-8) from long-range, adding 9.0 boards and 8.5 assists per.
Randle would usually be the assignment for Kevin Love or Larry Nance Jr., but if the latter is unable to go for a third straight game after injuring his wrist against Boston, the Cavs will go with a combination of Isaac Okoro, Jarrett Allen and some Andre Drummond to slow him down.
Drummond comes into the contest averaging a career-best 18.9ppg and though his rebounding numbers are slightly down (14.7ppg), he’s still on pace to be the league-leader for the fifth time in the last six seasons.
The 9th-year man from UConn destroyed the Knicks in his last outing against them on January 15 – finishing with 33 points and 23 boards, three assists, two steals and a pair of blocks.
In the Cavaliers back-to-back losses against Boston and L.A., Collin Sexton had his streak of 20-point scoring games dating back to last season snapped at 15. On Wednesday night, he started a new one.
The Young Bull was back to his old self against the Pistons -- leading both teams with 29 points on 10-for-14 shooting, going 8-of-10 from the stripe to go with five boards, five assists and a pair of steals. Wednesday also marked the fourth time in his last five games that Sexton has handed out at least five assists.
Sexton was out with an ankle injury in Cleveland’s last meeting with New York, but he’s topped the 20-point mark against them in five of eight career appearances, hitting that exact mark on 6-of-17 shooting in the first meeting this year.
New York will throw different looks at Sexton – including Elfrid Payton, Immanuel Quickley, R.J. Barrett and Austin Rivers.
Barrett’s been solid in his second season in New York, netting double-figures in 16 of 19 games this year – averaging 17.4 points and 6.9 boards per. Payton is having a solid season in his second full year in New York and Quickley has been a rookie surprise, though he struggled mightily (1-of-11) in his last game.
Rivers was the exact opposite in the Knicks’ recent loss to Utah – hitting his first 10 shots from the floor before missing his last four down the stretch.