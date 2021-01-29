Three Keys: Cavaliers at Knicks

Key: New York Groove 1 of 3 Though the season is just past the quarter mark, the Cavaliers and Knicks are squaring off for the third time – with the Wine & Gold traveling to the Mecca of Basketball on Friday night. Cleveland snapped its two-game skein on Wednesday night, dropping the Pistons for the second time this season and fourth straight overall – pulling away in the second half for the win. Collin Sexton and Andre Drummond each had big nights as the Cavs got back to the .500 mark with a four-game homestand looming on the other end of the weekend. The road-weary Knicks look to get a boost at the Garden after a four-game West Coast trip – dropping the last three, including Tuesday night’s two-TD loss to the red-hot Jazz. Tom Thibodeau’s squad has played 12 of their last 19 on the road and now get a pair on their own floor against the Cavs on Friday and Clippers on Sunday. The two teams have split the season series this year. New York snapped Cleveland’s three-game run to start the season and the Cavs tagged them back exactly two weeks ago at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. This is the Cavs first visit to New York this season. They lost their last one – back in November last year – but took the previous 11 straight at MSG.

Key: Hard to Handle Julius Randle 2 of 3 Despite spending the majority of his career in the two biggest media markets in the country, Julius Randle has still somehow flown under the radar throughout those seven seasons. His most recent might be his best, flourishing under Tom Thibodeau in his second full season in New York. Randle comes into tonight’s contest averaging career-bests in scoring (22.5ppg) and rebounds (11.3) and has stacked up 13 double-doubles – and one triple-double, on December 29 vs. Cleveland – through his first 19 games. The 7th overall pick back in 2014 out of Kentucky has seven 20-point-plus games in his career against Cleveland – netting 28 points in each meeting this season, shooting 56 percent from the floor and 75 percent (6-of-8) from long-range, adding 9.0 boards and 8.5 assists per. Randle would usually be the assignment for Kevin Love or Larry Nance Jr., but if the latter is unable to go for a third straight game after injuring his wrist against Boston, the Cavs will go with a combination of Isaac Okoro, Jarrett Allen and some Andre Drummond to slow him down. Drummond comes into the contest averaging a career-best 18.9ppg and though his rebounding numbers are slightly down (14.7ppg), he’s still on pace to be the league-leader for the fifth time in the last six seasons. The 9th-year man from UConn destroyed the Knicks in his last outing against them on January 15 – finishing with 33 points and 23 boards, three assists, two steals and a pair of blocks.