Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Knicks

Key: In the Knick of Time 1 of 3 On Friday night, the suddenly new-look Cavaliers welcome the Knicks to town in a battle of two teams looking to snap out of recent funks. The Wine & Gold dropped their third straight contest, a one-sided loss to the Jazz on Tuesday night. But in the two days since, the Cavaliers shook things up in a big way – acquiring up-and-coming young big man, Jarrett Allen, and a sharpshooting young swingman, Taurean Prince, in a three-team deal from the Nets in exchange for Dante Exum and a pair of picks. Cleveland welcomes James Harden, Kevin Durant (possibly Kyrie Irving) and the new-look Nets in a two-game set at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse next week. After a great start to the season, the Knicks have dropped four straight heading into tonight’s contest – including a Wednesday night decision at the Garden to those same Nets – playing with only nine players following the big trade. Part of New York’s strong start came in the fourth game this season – snapping the Cavs’ 3-0 start in Cleveland. The Wine & Gold have gone 2-6 since that night; the Knicks, 3-5. Both teams are looking for a lift. And for the Cavaliers, help is on the way.

Key: New Kids in Town 2 of 3 Cavaliers GM Koby Altman acknowledged on Thursday that Jarrett Allen had been on the team’s radar for some time. And when the opportunity to land the young center (along with athletic wing, Taurean Prince) presented itself, Altman leaped at the chance. The 22-year-old Allen has only gotten better through each of his first four years in the league after being taken 22nd overall pick by Brooklyn in 2017. The 6-11, 243-pounder comes to Cleveland averaging a double-double through the first 12 games this year – a career-best 11.2 points on 68 percent shooting, with 10.4 boards and 1.6 blocks per. His field goal percentage (.677) is the NBA’s 3rd-best mark. In 234 career games, with career averages of 10.1ppg, 7.9rpg and 1.4bpg, the Austin, TX native leaves the Nets as their all-time leader in field goal percentage at .612. Taurean Prince began his career with Atlanta after being originally drafted by the Jazz with the 12th overall pick in 2016. He’s averaged double-figures scoring over the previous three seasons – the last two with Brooklyn – and has canned at least 120 triples in each of those campaigns. Prince notched eight double-doubles last season after piling up just five in his previous three seasons and had scored in double-figures in three of his last four appearances with the Nets.