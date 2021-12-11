Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Kings

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
The Wine & Gold return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday night – simultaneously wrapping up a busy week of basketball and tipping off a three-game homestand when they welcome the Sacramento Kings to town.
Saturday’s matchup will be the Cavs fifth game in seven nights and the second leg of a back-to-back, having blasted the Timberwolves on Friday night in Minnesota – running out to a big early lead and coasting to their second straight blowout over the next three quarters.
The Cavs shot 54 percent from the floor, drilled 13 triples and shot 82 percent from the stripe. Cleveland piled up 62 points in the paint, handed out 34 assists on 46 made baskets and never trailed on Friday.
Jarrett Allen led seven Cavs in double-figures with 21 points and 10 boards, going 9-of-11 from the floor for his 15th double-double of the season.
Lauri Markkanen was red-hot from the floor, finishing with 19 points on 7-for-8 shooting, including 4-of-5 from long-range, and Evan Mobley, swatted another two more shots – giving him 45 on the season – finishing with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting to go with eight boards.
Friday’s win also featured the best offensive performance by Isaac Okoro this season, with the sophomore pitching in with 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting. Darius Garland handed out a season-high 12 assists and Kevin Love grabbed a season-high 13 boards.
The one-sided win also gave J.B. Bickerstaff the opportunity to rest his top guys for this evening’s matchup. The Kings did not have that luxury.
Sacramento had its three-game win streak snapped on Friday night, as De’Aaron Fox missed two free throws late as the Hornets held on for a one-point win in Charlotte. Fox was outstanding otherwise – leading both teams with 31 points on 11-for-17 shooting in the heartbreaker.
Buddy Hield struggled from the floor on Friday night, but has been one of the league’s top sixth men all season long, stacking up eight 20-point performances off the bench already this season.
The Cavaliers welcome the Heat to town on Monday night, with the mini-homestand wrapping up on Wednesday night with a visit from the Rockets. Cleveland closes out the month of December with five of seven on the road.
The Cavaliers have dropped five straight in the series between these two squads, most recently a heartbreaker late last March in Sacramento – falling in a thriller that featured three lead-changes in the final six seconds of the game. Overall, the Kings have taken each of the last five over Cleveland.
The Kings also lead the all-time series, 62-59, but that head-to-head history dates back to when they were the Cincinnati Royals, then the Kansas City-Omaha Kings, then the Kansas City Kings before settling in Sacramento.
The all-time single-game scoring leader for the Cavs is LeBron James, who went off for 51 points in wild overtime victory in Sacramento back in 2009. The Kings all-time leader goes back to their “Royals” days in Cincinnati – with Hall of Famer Nate Archibald exploding for 45 points in a 135-122 win at the old Cleveland Arena in 1972.
One of the Kings’ connections to the Cavs is their assistant coach Mike Longabardi, who was on Tyronn Lue’s staff when the Wine & Gold won the World Championship in 2016.
One of the guys he coached then – and coaches now – is the incomparable Tristan Thompson, who spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Cavaliers. A beloved figure in The Land, Thompson – who was the 4th overall pick of the 2011 Draft – still ranks 3rd in Cavs history in total rebounds (5,393) and is 4th in defensive boards (3,278). He also holds the franchise’s all-time games-played streak, appearing in 447 straight beginning late in his rookie season.