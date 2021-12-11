Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Kings

Royal Pains

The Wine & Gold return to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Saturday night – simultaneously wrapping up a busy week of basketball and tipping off a three-game homestand when they welcome the Sacramento Kings to town.

Saturday’s matchup will be the Cavs fifth game in seven nights and the second leg of a back-to-back, having blasted the Timberwolves on Friday night in Minnesota – running out to a big early lead and coasting to their second straight blowout over the next three quarters.

The Cavs shot 54 percent from the floor, drilled 13 triples and shot 82 percent from the stripe. Cleveland piled up 62 points in the paint, handed out 34 assists on 46 made baskets and never trailed on Friday.

Jarrett Allen led seven Cavs in double-figures with 21 points and 10 boards, going 9-of-11 from the floor for his 15th double-double of the season.

Lauri Markkanen was red-hot from the floor, finishing with 19 points on 7-for-8 shooting, including 4-of-5 from long-range, and Evan Mobley, swatted another two more shots – giving him 45 on the season – finishing with 11 points on 4-of-6 shooting to go with eight boards.

Friday’s win also featured the best offensive performance by Isaac Okoro this season, with the sophomore pitching in with 16 points on 7-for-10 shooting. Darius Garland handed out a season-high 12 assists and Kevin Love grabbed a season-high 13 boards.

The one-sided win also gave J.B. Bickerstaff the opportunity to rest his top guys for this evening’s matchup. The Kings did not have that luxury.

Sacramento had its three-game win streak snapped on Friday night, as De’Aaron Fox missed two free throws late as the Hornets held on for a one-point win in Charlotte. Fox was outstanding otherwise – leading both teams with 31 points on 11-for-17 shooting in the heartbreaker.

Buddy Hield struggled from the floor on Friday night, but has been one of the league’s top sixth men all season long, stacking up eight 20-point performances off the bench already this season.

The Cavaliers welcome the Heat to town on Monday night, with the mini-homestand wrapping up on Wednesday night with a visit from the Rockets. Cleveland closes out the month of December with five of seven on the road.