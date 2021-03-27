Three Keys: Cavaliers at Kings

Key: Cavs in the Capital 1 of 3 The Cavs four-game roadie rolls on, with the second half of their Cali back-to-back slated for Saturday night in Sacramento. Cleveland has split the first two games on the trip, turning in a strong team performance on Wednesday night in Chicago before falling last night in L.A. – doomed by a 10-point third quarter that spoiled an inspired effort before half. The shorthanded Lakers – playing without LeBron James and Anthony Davis – got a big game from Montrezl Harrell off the bench. The Kings dropped the Cavaliers to close out a six-game trip and haven’t lost since, winning three straight and five of their last six, including a blowout win over Golden State on Thursday night. The victory got Sacramento to within 3.5 games of the Spurs for the Western Conference’s 8th playoff spot with an upcoming two-game set against San Antonio this week. The two-game series between the Cavs and Kings took a year off in 2019-20, with the regular season coming to an abrupt end in March before they could square off. Sacramento has taken four straight over Cleveland after the Cavs had won five of the previous six in the series.

Key: Run with the Fox 2 of 3 On Saturday night, the Cavs face off against one of the hottest players in the league, De’Aaron Fox – who went for 30 points on Monday against the Cavs and that’s been his lowest scoring mark since. The fourth-year man from Kentucky followed his showing in Cleveland with a 37-point outing against Atlanta and went for 44 in the win over Golden State, going 16-for-22 from the floor. Over his three-game run, Fox is shooting .646 from the floor. Thursday’s outburst was Fox’s second 40-point game this year, having posted nine 30-point outings leading up to it. He’s gone for exactly 30 in two of his last three meetings against Cleveland. The Cavaliers leading scorer, Collin Sexton, has missed the first two games of the trip with a sore hamstring. And with the Young Bull on the shelf, much of the scoring and playmaking duties have fallen on Darius Garland. The sophomore from Vandy was outstanding in the trip opener against Chicago, but struggled from the floor on Friday – missing all six field goal attempts in Cleveland’s dreadful third quarter and going 6-of-17 on the night, finishing with 14 points and five assists. Even with Friday’s struggles, Garland has been solid of late – averaging 20.3 points per over his last six games, topping the 20-point mark in half of them.