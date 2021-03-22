Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Kings

Key: Fit For a King 1 of 3 The Cavaliers close out a four-game homestand on Monday night, looking to earn their third win in the stay when they welcome the Sacramento Kings to town. On Sunday night, the Wine & Gold posted one of their best offensive efforts of the season in a win over Toronto – shooting 51 percent from the floor, including 52 percent from long-range, handing out 29 assists on 39 made baskets. If not for the 27 turnovers, Monday’s final score would have been as lopsided as the first three quarters, as Cleveland got its second win on the homestand. The Kings will return home after tonight’s meeting against the Cavaliers – closing out a six-game roadie on Monday in Cleveland. Sacramento has also won two of its last three – sinking Washington and Boston before getting clobbered on Saturday night in Philly, falling behind by three TDs in the first quarter. Whichever team falls tonight will have a quick chance at redemption. These two squads face off again in California six days from now as the Cavaliers embark on a West Coast trip later this week. The Wine & Gold didn’t face Sacramento at all last year.

Key: Bull and Fox Show 2 of 3 Monday’s contest features two of the most dynamic young guards in the league when Collin Sexton and De’Aaron Fox lock horns. Fox, the fourth-year man from Kentucky, leads the Kings with a 23.7ppg average, and before Saturday’s 16-point effort in Philly, had been on a total tear – netting at least 20 points in each of his previous 11 games, with three straight 30-point games in the mix, averaging 27.8ppg over that stretch. Fox, the No. 5 overall pick in 2017, has doubled-up in each of his last two meetings against the Wine & Gold – including a 30-point, 12-assist, three-steal effort in a Kings victory two seasons ago. Sexton, coming off a 36-point outburst in Sunday’s win over Toronto, has been just as good. On the night, the third-year man from Bama went 13-for-24 from the floor, including 5-of-9 from long-range and 4-of-6 from the stripe, adding four assists and a pair of steals – netting 14 of those 36 points in the decisive third quarter after a dust-up before intermission. Sunday was Sexton’s fifth 30-point outing of the year – averaging 36.2 points on .562 shooting from the floor, including .528 (19-of-36) from long-range and .703 from the stripe in those outings.