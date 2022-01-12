Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Jazz

Head for the Mountains

The Cavaliers six-game West Coast roadie rolls on, with a tough challenge on the slate for Wednesday night – traveling to Utah to take on Donovan Mitchell and the Jazz.

The Wine & Gold improved to 2-1 on the current trip with a close Monday night win over the Kings. Cleveland began the six-gamer with a win over Portland on Friday and fell to an inspired Warriors squad welcoming back Klay Thompson on Sunday before holding on to beat Sacramento in a thriller.

Monday’s contest featured a wild ending – with the Cavaliers going on a 12-2 fourth-quarter run to take a double-digit lead with 2:32 to play only to see Sacramento score the game’s final nine points before De’Aaron Fox’s 16-footer at the buzzer drew iron. The Cavs will take it – earning their 23rd win of the season at the halfway point, surpassing last year’s win total in the process.

Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland each doubled-up for Cleveland and J.B. Bickerstaff’s bench combined for 40 points in the victory.

Allen led the Cavaliers with 18 points and both teams with 17 boards, going 8-of-14 from the floor along with a pair of blocks while Garland paced both teams with 11 assists to go with 12 points, five boards and a steal.

Evan Mobley was excellent on both ends in a career-high 42 minutes of work, finishing with 17 points on 8-of-14 shooting, adding seven boards and two blocks.

Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 15 points and Kevin Love (18 points) and Cedi Osman (15) and Rajon Rondo, (five points, six assists, four boards, two steals) were all big off the bench.

What will make tonight’s already-difficult meeting even more so is that the Jazz come into the game desperate for a win after dropping three straight for the first time all season – all three by double-figures – including a Monday night loss in Detroit to wrap up a five-game trip.

Rookie Cade Cunningham and sophomore Saddiq Bey each went off for 29 points for the Pistons, who overcame a 22-point deficit to earn the upset. Overall, the Jazz – still without reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert – surrendered at least 120 points in each of the last three losses on their recent junket.

The Wine & Gold wrap up the trip with a back-to-back this weekend – traveling to face the Spurs in San Antonio on Friday followed by a Saturday matchup with the Thunder in OKC. The Cavs welcome the Nets to town for an MLK Day meeting when they return.