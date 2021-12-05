Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Jazz

Road Warriors

The Wine & Gold look to run their win streak to five games after coming off one of the most impressive road trips (literally) in franchise history – welcoming Donovan Mitchell and the high-octane Jazz to town for a Sunday matinee.

J.B. Bickerstaff’s defensive-minded squad demolished its third straight road opponent – and fourth overall – racking up yet another double-digit win in a game that was almost never in doubt, clobbering the Wizards on Friday night in Washington.

The Cavs used a 19-0 run spanning both halves to blow the game open – running out to a 36-point edge while keeping the Wizards, notably Bradley Beal, completely in check.

Darius Garland exploded for a a game- and season-high 32 points, going 5-of-6 from long-range, adding a game-high 10 assists and career-high eight boards.

Jarrett Allen followed up with a career-high-tying 28-point outing, adding a game-high 13 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots, and Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 15 points, six assists and a pair of assists.

Rookie Evan Mobley didn’t have a productive shooting night, but swatted another three shots – giving him 13 over his last four games. On the season, the incredibly efficient 20-year-old has more blocked shots (37) than turnovers (36) and has committed just 40 personal fouls. In his last dozen games in the lineup, the Cavs are 10-2.

The Jazz come to town looking to run their own win streak to four games, having blasted Boston to wrap up a four-game homestand on Friday night.

Utah scored a season-high 137 points and drained a season-best 27 three-pointers in the win, with Mike Conley drilling all seven triples he attempted and Donovan Mitchell hitting six of his own. The Cavaliers look to slow down that trend as they attempt to extend their steak of opponents to a NBA-best 14 straight games on Sunday.

Cleveland travels to Milwaukee for a Monday night matchup with the World Champs before returning home for a Wednesday night showdown with Zach LaVine and the Division-leading Bulls.