Keys to the Game: Cavaliers vs. Jazz

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
The Wine & Gold look to run their win streak to five games after coming off one of the most impressive road trips (literally) in franchise history – welcoming Donovan Mitchell and the high-octane Jazz to town for a Sunday matinee.
J.B. Bickerstaff’s defensive-minded squad demolished its third straight road opponent – and fourth overall – racking up yet another double-digit win in a game that was almost never in doubt, clobbering the Wizards on Friday night in Washington.
The Cavs used a 19-0 run spanning both halves to blow the game open – running out to a 36-point edge while keeping the Wizards, notably Bradley Beal, completely in check.
Darius Garland exploded for a a game- and season-high 32 points, going 5-of-6 from long-range, adding a game-high 10 assists and career-high eight boards.
Jarrett Allen followed up with a career-high-tying 28-point outing, adding a game-high 13 rebounds and a pair of blocked shots, and Lauri Markkanen chipped in with 15 points, six assists and a pair of assists.
Rookie Evan Mobley didn’t have a productive shooting night, but swatted another three shots – giving him 13 over his last four games. On the season, the incredibly efficient 20-year-old has more blocked shots (37) than turnovers (36) and has committed just 40 personal fouls. In his last dozen games in the lineup, the Cavs are 10-2.
The Jazz come to town looking to run their own win streak to four games, having blasted Boston to wrap up a four-game homestand on Friday night.
Utah scored a season-high 137 points and drained a season-best 27 three-pointers in the win, with Mike Conley drilling all seven triples he attempted and Donovan Mitchell hitting six of his own. The Cavaliers look to slow down that trend as they attempt to extend their steak of opponents to a NBA-best 14 straight games on Sunday.
Cleveland travels to Milwaukee for a Monday night matchup with the World Champs before returning home for a Wednesday night showdown with Zach LaVine and the Division-leading Bulls.
In some ways, like their matchup earlier this week in Dallas, the Cavaliers can use this game as a measuring stick (and maybe a lick of revenge) against last year, when the Jazz thumped Cleveland by 30 points at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and by 39 in Salt Lake City. Overall, Utah leads the head-to-head series, 73-46, with the Jazz holding a dominant edge, 47-13, on their home floor.
The all-time single-game assists leader in the series for Utah is naturally John Stockton, who handed out 22 dimes in a Cavaliers overtime win in 1989. (This was not the victory over Utah in which Craig Ehlo hit the game-winner at the buzzer to Joe Tait’s legendary call: ‘Yes, Virginia! There is a Santa Claus – and he comes from Lubbock, Texas!” I checked.)
The all-time assist leader for the Cavs in the series is the underrated John Bagley, who finished with 18 in a loss at the Coliseum back in 1985. The late, great Mel Turpin led Cleveland with 26 points.
In terms of coaching connections, Cavs assistant Antonio Lang was with the Jazz for five seasons – from 2014-19 – while current head coach J.B. Bickerstaff coached Mike Conley with Memphis for three seasons in 2016-19. On Quin Snyder’s bench sits Alex Jensen, who – as the Charge’s head coach – led Canton to two playoff appearances and one division title.
On the playing floor, the Cavaliers will welcome Jordan Clarkson – the league’s reigning Sixth Man of the Year – back to town. The universally-loved 8th-year man from Mizzou played in 138 games with the Wine & Gold, including with the 2018 Finals squad, before being dealt to the Jazz just before Christmas in 2019.