Three Keys: Cavaliers at Jazz

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
Body:
Global Sub Nav - v2019
Body:
Blank Spacer - 20px
Body:
The Wine & Gold wrap up their four-game roadie on Monday night when they roll into Vivint Arena to take on the Jazz.
The Cavaliers hoped to come into their meeting against the league’s top squad with a little momentum after a weekend in California. Instead, they’re coming off a pair of tough losses – falling flat in the second half on Friday night in L.A. and dropping a heartbreaker on Saturday in Sacramento. There were three lead changes in the game’s final six seconds. Unfortunately, the Cavs were at the losing end of the final one – with Harrison Barnes drilling a three-pointer at the buzzer after an unusual series of late-game events.
After struggling earlier in the month, the Jazz have returned to their winning ways, running off five straight wins and six of their last seven. Utah dropped Memphis in back-to-back contests this past weekend, pulling out a close victory on Friday before blowing out the Grizzlies on Saturday, running its home win streak to 20 straight.
The Cavaliers will look to bookend the trip with victories, but it won’t be easy in Utah, where they’ve traditionally struggled – dropping nine of the last 10 in Salt Lake City.
When game-planning for Utah, preparations begin with Donovan Mitchell.
Quin Snyder has a slew of weapons at his disposal, but none like the 4th-year man from Louisville who again leads the Jazz in scoring – averaging a career-best 25.9ppg. The 13th overall pick of the 2017 Draft (acquired by Utah in a Draft night deal with Denver for Trey Lyles) is also averaging career-bests in rebounding, assists and three-point percentage.
This year, Mitchell’s posted 21 games of 20-plus points – including a 27-point outing, going 5-for-7 from deep in a January win in Cleveland – 14 games of 30-plus and a 42-point night against Washington.
Mitchell has been on the winning end in five of six career meetings against the Cavs, topping the 20-point mark in four of them.
The two-time All-Star will have a busy night on both ends on Monday night, facing off against Collin Sexton, who bounced back from a two-game absence with a big night in Sacramento – leading Cleveland with 26 points on 11-of-24 shooting, adding six boards and four assists.
Sexton missed the earlier meeting with Utah this season, but went for 32 points in the previous matchup last March in Cleveland – going 11-for-17 from the floor, including 4-of-6 from long-range.
On Monday, the Cavaliers run into an old friend when they face off against Utah’s Sixth Man of the Year candidate, Jordan Clarkson.
In his first full season with the Jazz, the 7th-year man from Mizzou is averaging a career-best 17.4ppg despite getting exactly zero starts in 2020-21. Clarkson, who also hasn’t missed a game this year, has notched double-figure scoring in every game but two – piling up 11 games of 20-plus, a 31-point performance against Dallas and a 40-point outburst in 29 minutes off the bench in a win over Philly.
But Utah’s bounty of riches doesn’t stop with Clarkson. They also have one of the league’s most lethal three-point threats, Joe Ingles who, at .489 from beyond the arc, trails only Tony Snell (.571) for the league lead.
The Cavaliers don’t have that type of weaponry off the bench, but J.B. Bickerstaff has been getting good production from his second unit.
Since late February, Dean Wade has been a jack-of-all-trades for the Cavaliers and even better of late – netting double-figures in four of his last five appearances off the bench, including a 13-point, six-rebound, two-steal night in Sacramento.
Undrafted rookie Lamar Stevens has also been rock-solid for Cleveland, shooting 83 percent from the floor (10-for-12) over his last four games in relief.
Brodric Thomas, the Cavs unlikely success story from Truman State, got his first career start on Saturday after coming off the bench in the previous three games – finished with seven points with a pair of steals and two blocks.