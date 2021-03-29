Three Keys: Cavaliers at Jazz

Key: All That Jazz 1 of 3 The Wine & Gold wrap up their four-game roadie on Monday night when they roll into Vivint Arena to take on the Jazz. The Cavaliers hoped to come into their meeting against the league’s top squad with a little momentum after a weekend in California. Instead, they’re coming off a pair of tough losses – falling flat in the second half on Friday night in L.A. and dropping a heartbreaker on Saturday in Sacramento. There were three lead changes in the game’s final six seconds. Unfortunately, the Cavs were at the losing end of the final one – with Harrison Barnes drilling a three-pointer at the buzzer after an unusual series of late-game events. After struggling earlier in the month, the Jazz have returned to their winning ways, running off five straight wins and six of their last seven. Utah dropped Memphis in back-to-back contests this past weekend, pulling out a close victory on Friday before blowing out the Grizzlies on Saturday, running its home win streak to 20 straight. The Cavaliers will look to bookend the trip with victories, but it won’t be easy in Utah, where they’ve traditionally struggled – dropping nine of the last 10 in Salt Lake City.

Key: Shooting Stars 2 of 3 When game-planning for Utah, preparations begin with Donovan Mitchell. Quin Snyder has a slew of weapons at his disposal, but none like the 4th-year man from Louisville who again leads the Jazz in scoring – averaging a career-best 25.9ppg. The 13th overall pick of the 2017 Draft (acquired by Utah in a Draft night deal with Denver for Trey Lyles) is also averaging career-bests in rebounding, assists and three-point percentage. This year, Mitchell’s posted 21 games of 20-plus points – including a 27-point outing, going 5-for-7 from deep in a January win in Cleveland – 14 games of 30-plus and a 42-point night against Washington. Mitchell has been on the winning end in five of six career meetings against the Cavs, topping the 20-point mark in four of them. The two-time All-Star will have a busy night on both ends on Monday night, facing off against Collin Sexton, who bounced back from a two-game absence with a big night in Sacramento – leading Cleveland with 26 points on 11-of-24 shooting, adding six boards and four assists. Sexton missed the earlier meeting with Utah this season, but went for 32 points in the previous matchup last March in Cleveland – going 11-for-17 from the floor, including 4-of-6 from long-range.