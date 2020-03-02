Three Keys: Cavaliers vs. Jazz

Key: All That Jazz 1 of 3 After dropping both games of a weekend back-to-back, the Cavaliers will look to get back into the win column on Monday night when they host the Utah Jazz, who tip off their four-game trip in Cleveland. The Cavaliers won four of five straddling the All-Star Break, but had a tough weekend against a pair of potential Playoff teams – dropping their ninth straight decision in the Big Easy before returning home for a tough loss on Saturday night against the Pacers. Neither team led by double-digits at any point on Saturday, but Indy had a little more in the tank down the stretch – with big late buckets by T.J. Warren and Myles Turner sealing the deal. After a disastrous start to the second half – dropping their first four games after the All-Star Break, the Jazz finally got into the win column on Friday night, tripping up the Wizards before embarking on an East coast roadie. Donovan Mitchell posted another big game to help Utah survive a 42-point, 10-assist night from Bradley Beal. Dating back to 2013, the Wine & Gold have won six of their last seven against the Jazz in Cleveland – holding Utah to an average of 98.0 points and 44 percent shooting over that stretch. The Cavs travel to Utah on April 1 to tip off a late five-game West Coast swing.

Key: Shooting Stars 2 of 3 If the Cavaliers hope to slow down the Jazz, they’ll have to start with Utah’s primary offensive weapon – Donovan Mitchell. Unlike his squad, the third-year man from Louisville came out of the All-Star Break on fire, and including Utah’s Saturday night win over the Wizards, has now tallied at least 30 points in each of his last four games – averaging 34.0 points per on 49 percent shooting from the floor and 42 percent from long-range. The former Louisville standout, who earned his first All-Star bid this season, now has 17 games of 30-plus points (and a 46-point outburst against New Orleans) this year. Mitchell has always enjoyed solid success against Cleveland – topping the 20-point plateau in three of four career contests, averaging 24.3 points on a gaudy 62 percent shooting. Collin Sexton isn’t quite the scoring machine that Mitchell has become, but he’s getting there. Including his career-high-tying 31-point effort on Friday night in New Orleans, the Young Bull has now tallied at least 20 points on 21 occasions dating back to 23, shooting 44 percent from long-range over that stretch. On Saturday night, Sexton came back down to earth – finishing with 16 points on 7-for-16 shooting. Sexton has notched double-figures in both career meetings against Utah, but it wasn’t easy – connecting on just 28 percent from the floor on a combined 7-of-25 shooting.