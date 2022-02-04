Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Hornets

Buzz Kill

The Cavaliers wrap up their two-game roadie on Friday night, traveling to Tobacco Road where they’ll take on the high-octane Hornets for the third time this season.

As the All-Star Game approaches, both young squads have postseason plans despite struggling of late. The Hornets – who tip off a four-game homestand on Friday – have dropped their last two. The Wine & Gold have dropped each of their last two road contests, both to teams near or at the bottom or their respective Conferences.

The Cavaliers got some good new on Thursday night when Darius Garland was named to the 2022 Eastern Conference All-Star squad, a well-deserved honor for a 22-year-old who’s elevated his game to new levels – averaging a career-best 19.8ppg, currently 7th in the NBA in assists, posting historic numbers all season long and emerging as the team’s unquestioned leader.

Unfortunately, a sore lower back has kept the All-Star guard on the shelf over the past two games, and the Cavaliers have suffered without him – scraping by against New Orleans on Monday night and falling to Rockets on Wednesday.

Brandon Goodwin performed admirably in Garland’s absence, leading both teams with eight assists, but the Cavs committed 17 turnovers as a team and missed 12 free throws on the night.

Evan Mobley – who’ll join Isaac Okoro in the Clorox Rising Stars Game at All-Star Weekend – had a monster night against Houston, finishing with a career-high 29 points, going 12-for-20 from the floor, doubling-up with 12 rebounds, five off the offensive glass.

Kevin Love also notched a double-double in Houston – finishing with 21 points on 8-of-20 shooting, grabbing a game-high 13 boards.

Cedi Osman, making his second straight start, chipped in with 13 points on 3-of-6 shooting from deep.

The Hornets – the league’s highest-scoring team at 114.3 points per – don’t have a 20-point scorer, but have five players averaging at least 16.6ppg. Despite the offensive firepower, Charlotte (28-24) has been up and down all season.

Charlotte got 38 points and nine assists from LaMelo Ball and 23 more from Terry Rozier on Wednesday night against Boston, but it wasn’t enough as the Hornets dropped their second straight, fourth in the last six.

The Wine & Gold come home for a pair – welcoming the Pacers on Sunday night before a visit from the Spurs on Wednesday. From there, it’s three on the road before the All-Star Break, traveling to Indiana, Philadelphia and Atlanta.