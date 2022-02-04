Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Hornets

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
The Cavaliers wrap up their two-game roadie on Friday night, traveling to Tobacco Road where they’ll take on the high-octane Hornets for the third time this season.
As the All-Star Game approaches, both young squads have postseason plans despite struggling of late. The Hornets – who tip off a four-game homestand on Friday – have dropped their last two. The Wine & Gold have dropped each of their last two road contests, both to teams near or at the bottom or their respective Conferences.
The Cavaliers got some good new on Thursday night when Darius Garland was named to the 2022 Eastern Conference All-Star squad, a well-deserved honor for a 22-year-old who’s elevated his game to new levels – averaging a career-best 19.8ppg, currently 7th in the NBA in assists, posting historic numbers all season long and emerging as the team’s unquestioned leader.
Unfortunately, a sore lower back has kept the All-Star guard on the shelf over the past two games, and the Cavaliers have suffered without him – scraping by against New Orleans on Monday night and falling to Rockets on Wednesday.
Brandon Goodwin performed admirably in Garland’s absence, leading both teams with eight assists, but the Cavs committed 17 turnovers as a team and missed 12 free throws on the night.
Evan Mobley – who’ll join Isaac Okoro in the Clorox Rising Stars Game at All-Star Weekend – had a monster night against Houston, finishing with a career-high 29 points, going 12-for-20 from the floor, doubling-up with 12 rebounds, five off the offensive glass.
Kevin Love also notched a double-double in Houston – finishing with 21 points on 8-of-20 shooting, grabbing a game-high 13 boards.
Cedi Osman, making his second straight start, chipped in with 13 points on 3-of-6 shooting from deep.
The Hornets – the league’s highest-scoring team at 114.3 points per – don’t have a 20-point scorer, but have five players averaging at least 16.6ppg. Despite the offensive firepower, Charlotte (28-24) has been up and down all season.
Charlotte got 38 points and nine assists from LaMelo Ball and 23 more from Terry Rozier on Wednesday night against Boston, but it wasn’t enough as the Hornets dropped their second straight, fourth in the last six.
The Wine & Gold come home for a pair – welcoming the Pacers on Sunday night before a visit from the Spurs on Wednesday. From there, it’s three on the road before the All-Star Break, traveling to Indiana, Philadelphia and Atlanta.
The Cavs and Hornets have split the season series so far, with each team winning on the other’s home floor. Charlotte dropped the Cleveland in the home opener despite 33 points from Collin Sexton back on October 22 and the Wine & Gold bounced back two weeks later behind a big 24-point, 16-rebound effort from Jarrett Allen.
With that win, the Cavaliers improved to 70-47 in the all-time head-to-head series. Charlotte is one of three Eastern Conference squads Cleveland’s never met in the postseason.
The all-time single-game assists leader against Charlotte is Andre Miller, who handed out 16 dimes in a 2002 loss. Charlotte’s all-time leader is Brevin Knight – who was drafted by the Cavaliers with the 16th overall pick in 1997 – and distributed 20 dimes in a loss to his former squad back in 2005.
Hornets guard Terry Rozier was born in Youngstown and played his high school ball for Shaker Heights High School – averaging 25.6ppg as a senior while leading the Red Raiders to the state’s regional finals for the first time since 2002.
J.B. Bickerstaff was an assistant coach under his father, Bernie Bickerstaff, when pro hoops returned to Charlotte in 2004 in the form of the Bobcats. The team struggled in 2004-05, but won eight more games the following year and seven more in 2006-07.