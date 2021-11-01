Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Hornets

Buzz-Kill

On Monday night, the Cavaliers complete a brutal early-season road trip, traveling to Charlotte to face off against Miles Bridges, LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.

That five-game roadie seemed to catch up with the Cavs on Saturday night in Phoenix, where they ran out to a two-touchdown lead early in the second period before the Suns hit the gas heading into half and to start the third quarter. Sensing his young team’s fatigue, J.B. Bickerstaff played 10 guys at least 15 minutes, with Cleveland on the second half of a back-to-back.

With Saturday’s unique rotation, a pair of reserves were Cleveland’s most productive players against Phoenix. Cedi Osman finished with a season-best 20 points, going 7-of-15 from the floor, including 6-of-12 from beyond the arc, adding three boards, two assists and a pair of steals. And Kevin Love grabbed a season-high 12 boards and was one of three Cavaliers to finish with 11 points, joining Darius Garland and Lauri Markkanen.

The Hornets – who spoiled the Wine & Gold’s home opener back on October 22 – are coming off an impressive double-digit win over Portland on Sunday night at the Spectrum Center – scoring 72 points after intermission while holding Damian Lillard to just 14 points on 5-of-20 shooting. LaMelo led the Hornets 27 points, adding nine boards and seven assists, while Kelly Oubre Jr. came off the bench to add 26 points of his own, going 6-of-11 from deep.

Despite getting right back on the road – traveling to Toronto and New York – following a Wednesday night homecoming against Lillard and the Blazers, the Cavaliers have a favorable home schedule in November. They’ll have a four-game homestand after next Sunday’s matchup with the Knicks – part of a stretch in which they’ll play eight of their final 10 games this month at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.