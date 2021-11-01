Keys to the Game: Cavaliers at Hornets

Social Nav Bar Overrides - v2019
On Monday night, the Cavaliers complete a brutal early-season road trip, traveling to Charlotte to face off against Miles Bridges, LaMelo Ball and the Hornets.
That five-game roadie seemed to catch up with the Cavs on Saturday night in Phoenix, where they ran out to a two-touchdown lead early in the second period before the Suns hit the gas heading into half and to start the third quarter. Sensing his young team’s fatigue, J.B. Bickerstaff played 10 guys at least 15 minutes, with Cleveland on the second half of a back-to-back.
With Saturday’s unique rotation, a pair of reserves were Cleveland’s most productive players against Phoenix. Cedi Osman finished with a season-best 20 points, going 7-of-15 from the floor, including 6-of-12 from beyond the arc, adding three boards, two assists and a pair of steals. And Kevin Love grabbed a season-high 12 boards and was one of three Cavaliers to finish with 11 points, joining Darius Garland and Lauri Markkanen.
The Hornets – who spoiled the Wine & Gold’s home opener back on October 22 – are coming off an impressive double-digit win over Portland on Sunday night at the Spectrum Center – scoring 72 points after intermission while holding Damian Lillard to just 14 points on 5-of-20 shooting. LaMelo led the Hornets 27 points, adding nine boards and seven assists, while Kelly Oubre Jr. came off the bench to add 26 points of his own, going 6-of-11 from deep.
Despite getting right back on the road – traveling to Toronto and New York – following a Wednesday night homecoming against Lillard and the Blazers, the Cavaliers have a favorable home schedule in November. They’ll have a four-game homestand after next Sunday’s matchup with the Knicks – part of a stretch in which they’ll play eight of their final 10 games this month at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.
The Cavaliers have plenty of regular season history with Charlotte, including the aforementioned home loss less than two weeks ago. In that contest, Cleveland trailed by just a point after three quarters, but a sloppy start to the fourth led to a 19-2 Charlotte run that it just couldn’t bounce back from. Collin Sexton led all scorers in the loss, finishing with 33 points on 13-for-21 shooting.
Even with the loss, the Cavs lead the all-time series, 69-47, including a 45-13 mark in Cleveland. During a stretch dating from January 2000 to November 2018, the Cavaliers went 25-4 at home against Charlotte.
The all-time single-game rebound leader for the Cavaliers in the series is Tristan Thompson, who grabbed 21 rebounds – two more than Charlotte’s starters combined – in a 24-point blowout win on Tobacco Road to snap a five-game losing streak.
The Hornets all-time mark belongs to Larry Johnson – who grabbed 17 boards to go with 22 points in an 88-86 Hornets victory back in 1996. Terrell Brandon led the Cavs with 22 points; Antonio Lang followed up with 14 points, going 6-of-7 from the floor off the bench.
J.B. Bickerstaff was an assistant under his father, Bernie Bickerstaff, when pro hoops returned to Charlotte in 2004 in the form of the Bobcats. The team struggled in 2004-05, but won eight more games the following year and seven more in the season after that.
Hornets guard Terry Rozier was born in Youngstown and played his high school ball for Shaker Heights High School – and will likely be back in the lineup again on Monday night after returning from an ankle injury on Sunday.
The only game Rozier played previous to Sunday was the October 22 matchup against Cleveland. He struggled with just six points in 22 minutes in that contest, a welcome break for the Cavaliers, against whom Rozier had averaged 30.8 points per over the last five meetings.